Lionel Messi-led Argentina beat defending champions France in the Qatar World Cup Final on Sunday at Doha’s Lusail Stadium. Following the thrilling victory, the decorated trophy cabinet of Lionel Messi seems to have been completed with the inclusion of his long-awaited FIFA World Cup title.

As the left-footed genius had to wait for four editions to take the trophy home, the win over Les Bleus was obviously an overwhelming moment for him. When the encounter ended in victory for La Albiceleste, Messi emphatically celebrated the achievement with Argentina fans, his teammates, as well as his wife and kids, who were present in the stands to witness the momentous occasion.

Messi with his wife and children celebrating his World Cup trophy pic.twitter.com/BO7M4qtUr4 — Mimi Fawaz (@MimosaFawaz) December 18, 2022



After the game, when Messi was standing in the middle of the field, his sons- Thiago, Ciro, and Mateo came towards him one by one. They gave a tight hug to their father. Messi, well known as a family man, was left teary-eyed. His spouse Antonela Roccuzzo was also there sitting alongside him and was seen kissing the World Cup title. Thiago was captured giving a kiss on the Golden Ball award that Messi received for becoming the player of the tournament.

Lionel Messi with his wife and kids moments after making history at the World Cup with Argentina.#FIFAWorldCup|#Messi|#GOAT pic.twitter.com/3YwaauBDYi — FIFA World Cup Stats (@alimo_philip) December 19, 2022



It has been a memorable journey for Messi, who not only led his unit to victory but also gave one remarkable performance after another throughout the competition.

In the Qatar World Cup, the PSG forward recorded seven goals, just one behind Golden Boot-winner Kylian Mbappe. Messi was involved in most of the goals. The 35-year-old turned out to be a flawless supply line for the remaining Argentine attackers and got three assists under his belt.

In the final, Messi opened the net for La Albiceleste converting a penalty in the first half. This was followed by Di Maria finding the net to give a 2-0 lead to his side.

However, Mbappe equalised the score for France through a couple of late goals. In the second half of the additional 30 minutes, Messi again showcased his presence of mind and scored his second goal, taking full advantage of a confusing situation in the French backline.

Though it looked like a done deal, his PSG teammate Mbappe made it 3-3. It was the penalty shootout where Argentina, led by Messi himself, completely dominated France to lift the trophy for the third time.

