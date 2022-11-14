Following his snub from the Spain squad for FIFA World Cup, PSG centre back Sergio Ramos took to social media to break his silence on being ignored by coach Luis Enrique.

The coach, who ignored the 36-year-old defender for Euro 2020 as well, also ignored David de Gea and Thiago Alcantatra for the World Cup in Qatar as he emphasised on picking young guns.

Three days after Spain’s World Cup squad announcement, Ramos wrote on Instagram that he was feeling back at his best after 2021 season marred with injuries and much-talked-about transfer from Real Madrid to PSG.

“Last season was a tough one due to injuries and adapting to a new club and a new city. I devoted myself, body and soul, to recovering and getting back to feeling the way I always have, guided by the objectives and ambitions one always sets for oneself,” Ramos wrote on Instagram.

“Fortunately, I can say that this season I feel like myself again and am back enjoying football, playing for a great club in a great city like Paris. The World Cup? Of course, it was one of those big dreams I wanted to realize. It would have been my fifth, but unfortunately, I’ll have to watch it at home.”

Before concluding, Ramos wrote he is hopeful that these dark days won’t last forever.

“It’s tough, but the sun will still rise in the morning. I wouldn’t change anything about myself. Not my mentality. Not my passion. Not my commitment, effort, dedication. 24 hours thinking about football. This is how I feel and I wanted to share it with you all.

“Thank you for the support. There are plenty more challenges and goals ahead. See you soon. Wishing you the best. Vamos, EspaÃ±a! SR4,” wrote Ramos.

Spain squad for FIFA World Cup

✍️🏻 Apunta estos nombres, son los que van a pelear cada balón y correr hasta el último minuto por la camiseta de la @SEFutbol. 2⃣6⃣ jugadores que representarán la ilusión de todo un país en el Mundial. 📲 Guárdate esa imagen: ¡ESTA ES #LaListaDeTodos!#VamosEspaña | #Catar2022 pic.twitter.com/QlfHGKibrP — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) November 11, 2022

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Club), Robert Sanchez (Brighton & Hove Albion), David Raya (Brentford FC)

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea FC), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Eric Garcia (FC Barcelona), Hugo Guillamon (Valencia CF), Pau Torres (Villarreal CF), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Jordi Alba (FC Barcelona), Jose Gaya (Valencia CF)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (FC Barcelona), Rodri Hernandez (Manchester City), Gavi (FC Barcelona), Carlos Soler (Paris St Germain), Marcos Llorente (Atletico de Madrid), Pedri Gonzalez (FC Barcelona), Koke Resurreccion (Atletico de Madrid)

Forwards: Ferran Torres (FC Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Yeremi Pino (Villarreal CF), Alvaro Morata (Atletico de Madrid), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Pablo Sarabia (Paris St Germain), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Ansu Fati (FC Barcelona)

