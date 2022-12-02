Prior to the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, many would have predicted a straightforward scenario in Group F, consisting of Morocco, Croatia, Belgium and Canada. Many would have pinned hopes on Belgium and Croatia to advance to the knockout stage quite comfortably.

Yes, part of this did happen with Croatia qualifying for the knockout stage on Matchday 3 of Group F, but the team that joined them were not Belgium, instead a Morocco side that consists the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Achraf Hakimi and Romain Saiss.

Coming into Matchday 3, Belgium were placed third with three points, having lost to Morocco earlier in the tournament, and Croatia were on top of the table at that time with four points. Morocco, also with four points were second, and Belgium needed to win however they could to stay alive in the tournament.

🇲🇦🦁 For the first time since 1986, the Atlas Lions have escaped the groups! pic.twitter.com/12rJKpYsBK — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 1, 2022

But that was not the case on Thursday. Croatia and Belgium played out a 0-0 draw in Al Rayyan, whereas in Doha, Morocco beat Canada 2-1 on the back of goals from Ziyech and En-Nesyri.

The win meant Morocco finished as group winners with seven points, whereas Croatia finished second with five points. Belgium, with four points, narrowly missed out on qualification for the knockouts.

Let’s now recap some of the major highlights from Group F of the FIFA World Cup:

Belgium’s ‘Golden Generation’ bow out from group stage

In the buildup towards any international football tournament that has Belgium in it recently, Belgium’s ‘Golden Generation’ has been talked about much. Belgium’s ‘Golden Generation’ is synonymous with the likes of seniors Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard, Axel Witsel, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Kevin de Bruyne to name a few.

It was only four years back that Belgium, a much refreshed side that the current one, had reached the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup in Russia where they lost to eventual champions France, but four years is a long time, and the Red Devils were just not able to replicate their form in Qatar.

Toby Alderweireld: 33 Jan Vertonghen: 35 Axel Witsel: 33 Kevin De Bruyne: 31 Thomas Meunier: 31 Romelu Lukaku: 29 Dries Mertens: 35 Eden Hazard: 31 This is the end of the road for Belgium’s golden generation, and it should be the end for Roberto Martinez as well. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) December 1, 2022

Belgium began this tournament with a 1-0 win over Canada on the back of a Michy Batshuayi goal, and that was in fact their only goal of the tournament, having gone on to lose against Morocco and then a goalless draw against Croatia that just wasn’t enough.

Belgium’s frustrating defeat to Morocco

While their win over Canada was rather unconvincing, against Morocco, Belgium looked even more frustrated throughout 90 minutes. Morocco played more attacking football and possession-based game. In the first half, their star man Ziyech seemed to have given the lead when he hit from a free-kick, but that goal was disallowed for off-side.

Belgium tried to break Morocco’s counter in the second half, but that was far from perfect. In the 65th minute, Dries Mertens had an opportunity to score against Morocco, running past their defenders, but Munir, the Moroccan goalkeeper made a fine save.

In the 73rd minute, it was Saiss who gave Morocco the lead, and in the 81st, Belgium made a desperate move to bring in an injury-plagued Romelu Lukaku, but that did not work any wonders.

Morocco sealed the win in the 92nd minute when Zakaria doubled their lead, and it was too late for Belgium.

Lukaku seemed to be struggling even against Croatia on Thursday, narrowly missing comfortable chances, that could have resulted in goals. Lukaku came in as a substitute for Mertens in the second half, and he had a nightmare in front of goal, missing the target on more than one occasion in the second half.

In the aftermath of the 0-0 draw against Croatia, Roberto Martinez even resigned as Belgium head coach, having said that his time as the coach of the team ended ‘after the final whistle’.

It’s safe to say that Eden Hazard’s words before the Morocco game was in fact true, and Belgium do have a long way to go. “To be fair I think we had a better chance to win four years go,” Hazard had said, signifying Belgium’s veterans in the ‘Golden Generation’.

Mini-revival from Canada

Canada were coming to the game against Croatia on the back of an opening day defeat to Belgium. They needed to win the Croatia game, and for a short while in that contest, it seemed as though Canada’s dreams would stay alive.

Canada’s last and only World Cup appearance before this was in 1986, and it’s safe to say this was a big deal for their players.

Against Croatia, young left-back Alphonso Davies gave Canada a very early lead in just the second minute of the contest, but as they say never celebrate too early. While Canada maintained most of the ball possession, the trio of Kovacic, Modric and Brozovic would always prove dangerous for Canada, and it was just a matter of time before Croatia levelled the scores 1-1 on the back of a goal from Kramaric in the 36th minute. The Croatian comeback was then complete before half-time, when Marko Livaja gave them a 2-1 lead.

In the 70th minute, Kramaric would give Croatia a third goal on the back of an assist from Perisic, and after a string of substitutions from Croatia which saw Modric, Perisic and Kovacic off in the 86th minute, Lovro Majer completed the demolition with a 4-1 scoreline.

While the first 35 minutes Canada would have enjoyed, much of the game became a nightmare for Canada, who endured a long night against a ruthless and rampant Croatia. Canada had to win, and a second straight loss meant they bowed out of the tournament with a game to spare.

