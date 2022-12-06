Germany sacked sporting director Oliver Bierhoff after Hansi Flick-coached side made a group stage exit from the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Four-time World Cup champion, Germany, finished third in Group E behind Japan and Spain with just four points in three games. Opening its campaign in Qatar, Germany suffered a shock 1-2 defeat to Japan. The victory over Costa Rica in its final group game was not enough since Japan beat Spain 2-1. Spain, who beat Costa Rica and drew with Germany, advanced on a 6-1 goal aggregate with Germany.

Bierhoff, a 1996 Euro Cup winner with Germany, had been involved with the national team in various capacities since 2004. He assumed the role of the team director in 2018.

German Football Association (DFB) said he agreed “to terminate his contract, which runs until 2024, early”.

Bernd Neuendorf, president of the German FA, said, “Oliver Bierhoff has been of incredible service to the DFB. Even though we have fallen short of expectations on the pitch in recent tournaments, he has been behind big moments. His work will forever be intertwined with our World Cup triumph in Brazil. Even in turbulent times, he always followed his goals and visions and has helped shape the DFB in a sustainable manner.”

Germany has been going through a turbulent time since its World Cup victory in Brazil in 2014. It has not won any trophies since then. After a semifinal finish in the 2016 Euro, Germany made a group-stage exit from the 2018 Russia World Cup. In the 2020 Euro, it was ousted by England in the round of 16 clash.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.