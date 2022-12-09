Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate Mesut Ozil came out in support of the Portuguese superstar amid criticism for his behaviour at the club- and international-level. Ronaldo is currently without a football club after his fallout with Manchester United following an explosive interview with journalist Piers Morgan, where he criticised the club management for not doing enough to win titles.

The interview came after Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled to be the first choice of the club’s new manager Erik Ten Haag. At the ongoing FIFA World Cup the 37-year-old striker was relegated to the bench by Portugal coach Fernando Santos in the all-important knockout game against Switzerland.

His on- and off-field behaviour didn’t sit well with many football pundits, including the likes of Wayne Rooney, Roy Keane among others. 2014-World Cup winner Ozil, however, came down hard at the naysayers by saying they are doing so to bring themselves in the spotlight once again as their playing days are over.

In a series of tweets, Ozil wrote: “I really don’t get where this constant negativity from the press about Cristiano comes from. The media is just trying to get clicks, and pundits who don’t have a career anymore just want to get attention with his big name and try to make him look bad.”

The 34-year-old German further added that everyone should respect the fact that Ronaldo is still playing football at the top-level for 20 years.

“I don’t think anyone from the new generation will be able to match his numbers again. He will forever be in his own category. Everyone should show more respect to one of the greatest athletes in sports history,” he added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.