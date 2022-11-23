FIFA World Cup: ‘Another incredible World Cup upset’, Twitter goes into frenzy as Japan beat Germany 2-1
Ironically, both the Japan goal scorers, Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano, play for Bundesliga clubs in Germany.
In another upset at the FIFA World Cup, Japan defeated Germany 2-1 and stormed the football world.
Japan’s late substitutes in the game, Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored in the 76th and 83rd minute after trailing for the majority of the game as Germany had a 1-0 lead at the end of the first half.
Japan claimed a historic come-from-behind victory in what was the first competitive meeting between the two nations.
The social media went into a frenzy as the World Cup saw another upset, the first one coming on Tuesday as Saudi Arabia beat Lionel Messi’s Argentina.
The Asian teams have put pressure on the Football superpowers from Europe and South America. Interestingly, this is the first time since 1978 that Germany lost a World Cup match after being in the lead at first half.
Here are some of the tweets that acknowledged the upset –
1978 – Germany have lost a World Cup game in which they led at half-time for the first time since 1978 (2-3 vs Austria), having gone unbeaten in their previous 21 such matches before today. Japandemonium. pic.twitter.com/ClHB055rrk
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 23, 2022
First Argentina, now Germany
We know you are thinking it too 🤭😊#PulseSports #PulseWorldCup2022 #PulseQatar22 #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/QZkn4fqzDz
— Pulse Ghana (@PulseGhana) November 23, 2022
Takuma Asano remember the name! Scores the winner and Stuns heavy weight Germany.
HISTORY FOR JAPAN 🇯🇵⚽#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022#GERJPN pic.twitter.com/tCRL84bQDM
— Halfblood (@halfbloodpkb) November 23, 2022
Germany have lost as many World Cup group stage games in their last four matches (3) as they did during the eight tournaments between 1986 and 2014 combined. 🤪#FIFAWorldCup
— Squawka (@Squawka) November 23, 2022
Japan Captain Maya Yoshida. “The spotlight is on us (Asia) It’s our time to dance.” Poet. @beINSPORTS_EN.
— Carrie Brown 💙 (@CarrieBrownTV) November 23, 2022
Not sure about that. If Japan went gung ho and tried to take the game from Germany for 90 minutes, they could’ve ended up fatigued and had a similar result as the Belgium game four years ago
— Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) November 23, 2022
🇯🇵 ANOTHER INCREDIBLE WORLD CUP UPSET! 🇯🇵
Two Bundesliga players help Japan stun Germany.👏 pic.twitter.com/JGVVduQbur
— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 23, 2022
Argentina and Germany in the World Cup #GERJPN pic.twitter.com/ZaNJKYaulr
— Joseph 🌴 (@JosephOSAS15) November 23, 2022
