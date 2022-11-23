Sports

FIFA World Cup: ‘Another incredible World Cup upset’, Twitter goes into frenzy as Japan beat Germany 2-1

Ironically, both the Japan goal scorers, Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano, play for Bundesliga clubs in Germany.

FP Sports November 23, 2022 21:14:41 IST
Japan celebrates after a goal by Takuma Asano during the World Cup match against Germany. AP

In another upset at the FIFA World Cup, Japan defeated Germany 2-1 and stormed the football world.

Japan’s late substitutes in the game, Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored in the 76th and 83rd minute after trailing for the majority of the game as Germany had a 1-0 lead at the end of the first half.

Japan claimed a historic come-from-behind victory in what was the first competitive meeting between the two nations.

Ironically, both Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano play for the German club league Bundesliga.

The social media went into a frenzy as the World Cup saw another upset, the first one coming on Tuesday as Saudi Arabia beat Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

The Asian teams have put pressure on the Football superpowers from Europe and South America. Interestingly, this is the first time since 1978 that Germany lost a World Cup match after being in the lead at first half.

Here are some of the tweets that acknowledged the upset –

