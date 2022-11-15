The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar will mark several firsts and one of the most significant among them is that the upcoming mega event will have female referees make their debut at a men’s World Cup. France’s Stephanie Frappart, Rwanda’s Salima Mukansanga and Japan’s Yoshimi Yamashita have been selected among 36 referees to officiate matches during the Qatar World Cup.

The trio will be joined by Neuza Back of Brazil, Mexico’s Karen Diaz Medina and Kathryn Nesbitt of the United States who are part of the 69 assistant referees.

“We clearly emphasise that it is quality that counts for us and not gender,” Pierluigi Collina, the head of FIFA’s Referees Committee, said while announcing referee appointments.

As we get closer to history, let’s get to know the female referees.

Stephanie Frappart

The French national Frappart has already witnessed a sharp rise in her refereeing career. The 38-year-old was the first woman to referee in France’s Ligue 1 in 2019, the same year she took charge of the women’s World Cup final in her home country.

Frappart also refereed the 2019 UEFA Super Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea, before officiating in the Champions League in 2020 and then the French Cup final last season.

“I am really moved because I didn’t necessarily expect this. It doesn’t get bigger than the World Cup,” Frappart had said after being appointed as a referee for Qatar World Cup.

Yoshimi Yamashita

Yamashita, who is two years younger than Frappart, has had a similar rise to the top of the men’s game in Japan and became the first woman to referee an Asian Champions League match in 2019. She also officiated in the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France and in one of the matches in the 2020 Olympic Games. Yamashita turned professional earlier this year, giving up her work as a fitness coach which she had previously continued on a part-time basis. “It is a big responsibility but I am happy to have it”, Yamashita said about going to Qatar adding that she “never imagined” being handed such an opportunity. Salima Mukansanga Who said #Rwanda isn’t at the #WorldCup2022 ? Salima #Mukansanga is making history. ⚽️ First female referee at a Women’s World Cup (2019)

⚽️ First woman to officiate the African Cup of Nations

⚽️ Now one of the first women to referee at the men’s #WorldCup2022 Amazing! 🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/z8zFkgkuEp — UK in Rwanda 🇬🇧🇷🇼🇧🇮 (@UKinRwanda) November 12, 2022 Mukansanga, 34, was called up for the World Cup having become the first woman to take charge of a match at the men’s Africa Cup of Nations in January this year. She has also officiated games in 2019 Women’s World Cup and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The Rwandan once dreamt of becoming a professional basketball player but was already refereeing in the women’s domestic league in her home country by the age of 20. “I liked basketball, and wanted to take it very seriously, but access to basketball facilities and coaches was hard. That’s how I ended up in refereeing, which I have also never regretted. I love it,” Mukansanga told in an interview with New Times in 2019. With AFP inputs

