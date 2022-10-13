FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, India vs Morocco: Live streaming, when, where to watch
India take on Morocco in a do-or-die group match of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup after 0-8 mauling in the opening match to the USA.
Women’s World Cup, India vs Morocco Live: A crushing 0-8 defeat in the opening match denting their confidence severely, India would look to pick up the pieces and salvage some pride when they play Morocco in their second group match of the FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup in Bhubaneshwar on Friday.
We need to fight it out against Morocco 🇲🇦, says Thomas Dennerby
The hapless Indians suffered a 0-8 thrashing at the hands of rampaging USA in their opening match on Tuesday, and Thomas Dennerby’s side will look to forget the disappointing result and focus on getting at least a point against Morocco in the Group A battle between the debutants.
It won’t be an easy match for India though, as Morocco had made it to the age-group showpiece after a strong show in the African qualifying tournament where they had beaten Ghana in a penalty shootout.
(With inputs from PTI)
Live streaming details for India vs Morocco, FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup
When and where India vs Morocco match kicks-off?
The India vs Morocco FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup match kicks-off at 8:00 PM IST, October 14 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.
Where can you watch India vs Morocco match on TV?
The India vs Morocco FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be telecasted live on the Sports18 Network in India.
Where can you Live stream India vs Morocco match?
The India vs Morocco FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be streamed Live on the Voot and JioTV app and website.
