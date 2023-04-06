Argentina, winners of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, have returned to the summit in FIFA Rankings after a six year period. Wins in friendly matches against Panama (2-0) and Curacao (7-0) helped Albiceleste dethrone Brazil, who paid the price for their defeat in friendly against Morocco (2-1).

Brazil’s defeat saw them drop to third place in the rankings with 2022 World Cup runner-ups France climbing one spot. Les Bleus’ ascent is down to back-to-back wins in Euro 2024 qualifying against the Netherlands (4-0) and Republic of Ireland (1-0).

Argentina now have 1840.93 points followed by France (1838.45) and Brazil (1834.21) with Seleção losing 6.56 points.

Outside the top-three, there were no other movers in the top-10 spots. Belgium (fourth) remain just outside the podium places, closely followed by England (fifth). The only changes in the top-20 saw swapping of places by Senegal (18th, moving up by 1) and Denmark (19th, dropping by 1).

Elsewhere, India have climbed five spots to 101st in the world with 1200.66 points. Blue Tigers beat Myanmar (1-0) and Kyrgyz Republic (2-0) to triumph in the recently held three-nation friendly tournament in Imphal.

Igor Stimac managed India are 19th-best ranked team from the Asian confederation with Japan (20th in the world) the highest ranked.

Highlights from latest FIFA Rankings:

Leader: Argentina (up 1 place)

Moves into top 10: None

Moves out of top 10: None

Matches played in total: 236 (plus 19 on 2022)

Most matches played: Thailand (10)

Biggest move by points: Central African Republic (plus 28.72 points)

Biggest move by places: Central African Republic (plus 10 places)

Biggest drop by points: Cameroon (minus 29.09 points)

Biggest drop by places: Cameroon (minus 9 places)

