FIFA, the world governing body for football, has warned the Tunisian Football Federation that its national team’s participation in Qatar World Cup 2022 could be under threat if the local government interferes with the organisation.

Tunisia’s national team is currently getting ready to take part in its second consecutive World Cup and sixth overall. They are placed in Group D of the 32-team tournament alongside Australia, Denmark and defending champions France.

Their first game is scheduled against Denmark on 22 November at the Education City Stadium.

We take a look at what made FIFA give such a stern warning to the Tunisian Football Federation.

What is the whole issue?

FIFA’s warning came after Tunisia’s Youth and Sports Minister Kamel Deguiche threatened “dissolving federal bureaux”, which can also include the football federation.

As per FIFA rules, member associations should be free of any third-party or government involvement.

After Deguiche’s statement, FIFA’s director of member associations, Kenny Jean-Marie, shot a letter to Tunisian Football Federation asking for clarity on the comments.

The letter to the federation’s general secretary Wajdi Aouadi, reads: “State authorities’ attempts to interfere in the Tunisian Federation’s internal affairs and its threats to dissolve FTF’s office”.

“In this regard, we would like to remind you that member associations of FIFA are legally obligated to conduct their affairs independently and without undue influence from third parties. Any failure to comply with these obligations may result in the imposition of penalties under the Fifa laws, including suspension of the relevant association.”

What will be the result of a FIFA ban on the Tunisian Football Federation?

A Fifa ban before the World Cup would mean that the Tunisian football team won’t be able to take part in the tournament in Qatar. In fact, no Tunisian club or the national side would be allowed to can play in continental or international competitions.

According to media reports, FIFA has asked the Tunisian Football Federation to reply to the letter by Friday.

Has FIFA ever banned any other federation?

FIFA has a very strict policy regarding third-party or government involvement in member associations. Kenya and Zimbabwe are currently serving suspensions due to the same and India was banned in August this year due to “undue influence from third parties”.

The ban on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) was lifted after the Committee of Administrators (CoA) appointed by India’s Supreme Court (SC) to run the affairs of the federation was dissolved.

The SC had appointed CoA after finding the politician Praful Patel led the executive committee ineligible of being in control of the AIFF. Kalyan Chaubey is now the prsident of AIFF.

The Pakistan Football Federation was also suspended in 2021 due to third-party influence.

How have Tunisia fared in past World Cups?

Tunisia have never made it out of the group stages at World Cup. So far, they have two wins to their name. In 2018, they defeated Panama 2-1 in Russia. Their first win had come in 1978, a 3-1 victory over Mexico.

