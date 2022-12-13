FIFPRO, the worldwide representative organisation for professional footballers, on Tuesday expressed shock at reports that Iran is going to execute Amir Nasr-Azadani. The global body also demanded “immediate” removal of the punishment.

Here’s a detailed look at who is Amir Nasr-Azadani and why he faces execution in Iran.

Who is Amir Nasr-Azadani?

According to IranWire, Nasr-Azadani is a 26-year-old footballer in Iran who has played in Iran’s premier league and for the national youth team. He had taken the field for teams like Rah-Ahan Tehran FC, Tractor SC and Gol-e Rayhan.

Why he faces execution?

As per reports, Nasr-Azadani has been sentenced to be hanged for the death of Colonel Esmaeil Cheraghi and two Basij members on 17th November. Basij is one of the forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. It has also been reported that Nasr-Azadani appeared on state television on 20 November and read his confession.

It is also said that Nasr-Azadani was not present in the area where Cheraghi and the two Basij members were killed.

Iran is currently facing nationwide protests that have been sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old died in custody after her detention by the morality police for flouting the country’s dress code. The protests by the citizens of Iran calling for more freedom have led to hundreds of death, mostly protestors but some from security forces as well.

According to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that’s been monitoring the protests, at least 488 people have been killed since the protests began in mid-September. And 18,200 people have been detained by authorities.

Has Iran executed anyone so far?

Iran has executed two people so far for in relation to the anti-government protests. On 8 December, a 23-year-old named Mohsen Shekari was hanged after he was found guilty by a revolutionary court of “waging war against God”.

On 12 December, Majidreza Rahnavard was publicly hanged from a crane after he was convicted of killing two members of the security forces.

What did FIFPRO say?

The global body representing professional footballers has condemned the news that Nasr-Azadani faces execution.

“FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country,” the statement read.

FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country. We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment. pic.twitter.com/vPuylCS2ph — FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) December 12, 2022

“We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment.”

