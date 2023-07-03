Emiliano Martinez, the 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning goalkeeper from Argentina, arrived in Kolkata on Monday for a two-day visit to India. The Aston Villa player landed at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport on Monday evening.

“I am really excited, feeling great. It was a dream (coming to India). I had promised to come to India, I am happy to be here,” Martinez told reporters at the airport.

VIDEO | Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez arrives at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata. “I am really excited, feeling great. It was a dream (coming to India). I had promised to come to India, I am happy to be here,” says… pic.twitter.com/ivmqHCNrsX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 3, 2023

Martinez, who won the Golden Glove in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, is lined up to inaugurate Mohun Bagan’s ‘Pele-Maradona-Sobers Gate’ at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Satadru Dutta, a sports promoter and consultant, is behind Martinez’s visit to Kolkata. Dutta is known for organising visits of legendary footballers like Diego Maradona, Pele and Cafu to the City of Joy.

“Martinez is aware that Argentina has a huge fan following in the Indian subcontinent. He thought Kolkata meant Bangladesh. So clarity had to be given that though they speak the same language, one is a country, and the other a city in a state. The common denominator between the two is football and the massive fan following for Argentina and Brazil,” Dutta was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

