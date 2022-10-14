Real Madrid and Barcelona will face off on Sunday in LaLiga. The historic rivalry, called ‘El Clasico’ (The Classic) will see Barca don a jersey featuring the logo of Canadian rapper and singer Drake in the front.

The new logo will be showcased on Barca’s jerseys due to the club’s partnership with Spotify. Drake’s OVO owl logo will replace the music-streaming service’s symbol for a limited time as he became the first artist to surpass 50 million streams on Spotify.

FC Barcelona stated that the move is part of their alliance with Spotify to “bring football and music together”.

The press release also stated, “As part of the initiative to recognise the singer’s achievement, Xavi’s squad are scheduled to wear a special version of the jersey during the pre-match warm up, featuring the number 50 on the back, with the Spotify logo on the front.”

A photo of Drake holding the new FC Barcelona jersey was posted on social media and grabbed attention. The four-time Grammy winner wrote,” This doesn’t feel real but it is”.

The announcement was met with enthusiasm by internet users. Several fans reacted with fire and trophy emojis.

Barcelona’s tie-up with Spotify

FC Barcelona, one of the last clubs without official sponsors, began an alliance with Spotify in July this year. Barcelona’s marketing vice-president, Juli Guiu, talked about the jersey and stated that the club’s “alliance with Spotify goes beyond a mere commercial relationship. As we have stated on numerous occasions, it is a strategic relationship through which we seek to bring together two worlds that can arouse emotion, namely music and football.”

FC Barcelona are top of the LaLiga standings but have been left shaken after a 3-3- draw against Inter Milan in the Champions League. As both Barca and Real Madrid are unbeaten in the league, this Sunday’s El Clasico promises even more excitement and thrill.

