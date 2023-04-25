East Bengal announce Carles Cuadrat as head coach on two-year contract
Cuadrat has previously managed Bengaluru FC, and also served as the club’s assistant coach when Albert Roca was in charge of the club in 2016.
East Bengal on Tuesday roped in Carles Cuadrat as their head coach on a two-year contract. Following a forgettable Indian Super League (ISL) season where East Bengal had finished ninth, the Kolkata-based outfit had sacked Stephen Constantine as their manager.
#AmagoFans, here’s the announcement you had been waiting for! ❤️
Join us in welcoming our new Head Coach , who has signed a two-year deal with the Club! ✍️#JoyEastBengal #EmamiEastBengal #WelcomeCoachCuadrat pic.twitter.com/ste1YMPWHK
— East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) April 25, 2023
We would like to thank Coach @StephenConstan for his services to the Club during the past season.
We’ve had some great moments together and as the Red & Gold family, we wish him all the best for the road ahead!#EmamiEastBengal #EastBengalFC pic.twitter.com/wpyQ7z6VnT
— East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) April 25, 2023
And following Roca’s departure from Bengaluru FC, Cuadrat took over as head coach and guided them to their maiden ISL trophy in 2018-19.
Cuadrat was recently the coach of Danish side FC Midtjylland.
