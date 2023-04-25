Sports

Cuadrat has previously managed Bengaluru FC, and also served as the club’s assistant coach when Albert Roca was in charge of the club in 2016.

East Bengal on Tuesday roped in Carles Cuadrat as their head coach on a two-year contract. Following a forgettable Indian Super League (ISL) season where East Bengal had finished ninth, the Kolkata-based outfit had sacked Stephen Constantine as their manager.

And following Roca’s departure from Bengaluru FC, Cuadrat took over as head coach and guided them to their maiden ISL trophy in 2018-19.

Cuadrat was recently the coach of Danish side FC Midtjylland.

