Paulo Dybala poised to join Jose Mourinho's Roma: Reports
Paulo Dybala is poised to sign for Jose Mourinho's Roma on a free transfer from Juventus, according to reports in Italy
Rome: Paulo Dybala is poised to sign for Jose Mourinho's Roma on a free transfer from Juventus, according to reports in Italy on Monday.
The 28-year-old forward's Juve contract expired this summer and he had been touted for a move to Serie A runners-up Inter Milan, which would have ensured Champions League football next season.
Instead the Argentine will join Europa Conference League winners Roma, who finished sixth in Serie A last season, Gazzetta Dello Sport and Sky Sport Italia reported.
Dybala has been pictured in Portugal with Roma's sporting director Tiago Pinto and will undergo a medical and sign a three-year contract worth six million euros ($6.08m) per season including bonuses, Sky reported.
Dybala spent a trophy-laden seven years in Turin but has been dogged by injuries over the last two seasons.
He joined Juve from Palermo in 2015 going on to win five Serie A titles and four Italian Cups.
He also played in the team which reached the 2017 Champions League final lost to Real Madrid.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Footballers suffering from COVID-19 effects after initial recovery
There have been several high-profile cases of COVID-19 effects preventing players returning to the pitch immediately after testing negative for the virus.
Serie A roundup: Juventus rest key stars but still prevail 2-1 over Udinese; Roma stun Napoli
Paulo Dybala hit a brace as champions Juventus underscored their Serie A title credentials, only eight games into the campaign with a battling 2-1 win over Udinese on Saturday
Serie A: Juventus extend lead at top of table to 7 points, take big step towards clinching seventh straight title
Paulo Dybala scored a hat-trick to extend Juventus' lead at the top of Serie A with a 4-2 win at battling Benevento on Saturday as Fiorentina, inspired after the tragic death of their captain, beat Roma 2-0