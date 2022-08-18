Durand Cup 2022: Teams, Groups, Format, Schedule, Live Telecast Information, And All You Need To Know.

Durand Cup is back and it marks the beginning of the domestic season of Indian football. The 131st edition Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football club tournament, began on August 16 with Mohammedan SC beating FC Goa 3-1 in the opening match at the Salt Lake Stadium. Goa won the trophy last year after beating Mohammedan in the final.

Durand Cup was first played in 1888 and Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are the joint-most successful teams in the history of the tournament. Both clubs have won the Durand Cup 16 times.

Here's everything you need to know about the 131st edition of the Durand Cup:

What's the format of the Durand Cup?

A total of 20 teams are taking part in the competition and they have been split into four groups of five teams each. The top two teams from each group will progress to the quarter-finals.

Groups

Group A: FC Goa, Mohammedan Sporting, Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC, Indian Air Force

Group B: ATK Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Mumbai City FC, Rajasthan United, Indian Navy

Group C: Chennaiyin FC, Hyderabad FC, NEROCA, TRAU, Army Red

Group D: Kerala Blasters, NorthEast United, Odisha FC, Sudeva Delhi FC, Army Green

Group A fixtures

August 16 - FC Goa vs Mohammedan SC

August 17- Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru FC

August 19- FC Goa vs Indian Air Force

August 21- Mohammedan SC vs Jamshedpur FC

August 23- Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force

August 26- Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa

August 27- Mohammedan SC vs Indian Air Force

August 30- Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa

September 1- Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Air Force

September 2- Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC

Group B fixtures

18 August- Mumbai City v Indian Navy

20 August- ATK Mohun Bagan v Rajasthan United

22 August- East Bengal v Indian Navy

24 August- ATK Mohun Bagan v Mumbai City

25 August- East Bengal v Rajasthan United

28 August- East Bengal v ATK Mohun Bagan

29 August- Mumbai City v Rajasthan United

31 August- ATK Mohun Bagan v Indian Navy

3 September- East Bengal v Mumbai City

5 September- Rajasthan United v Indian Navy

Group C fixtures

August 18- NEROCA vs TRAU

August 20- Chennaiyin vs Army Red

August 22- TRAU vs Hyderabad

August 24- Army Red vs NEROCA

August 26- Hyderabad vs Chennaiyin

August 28- TRAU vs Army Red

August 30- Hyderabad vs NEROCA

September 1- TRAU vs Chennaiyin

September 3- Army Red vs Hyderabad

September 5- NEROCA vs Chennaiyin

Group D fixtures

August 17- Odisha vs NorthEast United

August 19- Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters

August 21- NorthEast United vs Army Green

August 23- Odisha vs Kerala Blasters

August 25- Army Green vs Sudeva Delhi

August 27- NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters

August 29- Odisha vs Sudeva Delhi

August 31- Kerala Blasters vs Army Green

September 2- NorthEast United vs Sudeva Delhi

September 4- Army Green vs Odisha

How long will Duran Cup 2022 be played?

The Durand Cup 2022 will be played from August 16 to September 18.

Where will the Durand Cup 2022 matches be held?

The Durand Cup 2022 matches will be held in five venues across three cities.

Salt Lake Stadium, Naihati Stadium, Kishore Bharati Stadium (West Bengal)

Khuman Lampak Stadium (Imphal, Manipur)

Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium (Guwahati, Assam)

Where can we watch Durand Cup 2022?

The Durand Cup 2022 will be telecast on the Sports18 network in India. The matches can also be live streamed on Voot Select and JioTV.

