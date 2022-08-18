Durand Cup 2022: Teams, Schedule, Venues, Live Streaming — All You Need To Know
Durand Cup is back and it marks the beginning of the domestic season of Indian football. The 131st edition Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football club tournament, began on August 16 with Mohammedan SC beating FC Goa 3-1 in the opening match at the Salt Lake Stadium. Goa won the trophy last year after beating Mohammedan in the final.
Durand Cup was first played in 1888 and Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are the joint-most successful teams in the history of the tournament. Both clubs have won the Durand Cup 16 times.
Here's everything you need to know about the 131st edition of the Durand Cup:
What's the format of the Durand Cup?
A total of 20 teams are taking part in the competition and they have been split into four groups of five teams each. The top two teams from each group will progress to the quarter-finals.
Groups
Group A: FC Goa, Mohammedan Sporting, Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC, Indian Air Force
Group B: ATK Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Mumbai City FC, Rajasthan United, Indian Navy
Group C: Chennaiyin FC, Hyderabad FC, NEROCA, TRAU, Army Red
Group D: Kerala Blasters, NorthEast United, Odisha FC, Sudeva Delhi FC, Army Green
Group A fixtures
August 16 - FC Goa vs Mohammedan SC
August 17- Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru FC
August 19- FC Goa vs Indian Air Force
August 21- Mohammedan SC vs Jamshedpur FC
August 23- Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force
August 26- Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa
August 27- Mohammedan SC vs Indian Air Force
August 30- Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa
September 1- Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Air Force
September 2- Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC
Group B fixtures
18 August- Mumbai City v Indian Navy
20 August- ATK Mohun Bagan v Rajasthan United
22 August- East Bengal v Indian Navy
24 August- ATK Mohun Bagan v Mumbai City
25 August- East Bengal v Rajasthan United
28 August- East Bengal v ATK Mohun Bagan
29 August- Mumbai City v Rajasthan United
31 August- ATK Mohun Bagan v Indian Navy
3 September- East Bengal v Mumbai City
5 September- Rajasthan United v Indian Navy
Group C fixtures
August 18- NEROCA vs TRAU
August 20- Chennaiyin vs Army Red
August 22- TRAU vs Hyderabad
August 24- Army Red vs NEROCA
August 26- Hyderabad vs Chennaiyin
August 28- TRAU vs Army Red
August 30- Hyderabad vs NEROCA
September 1- TRAU vs Chennaiyin
September 3- Army Red vs Hyderabad
September 5- NEROCA vs Chennaiyin
Group D fixtures
August 17- Odisha vs NorthEast United
August 19- Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters
August 21- NorthEast United vs Army Green
August 23- Odisha vs Kerala Blasters
August 25- Army Green vs Sudeva Delhi
August 27- NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters
August 29- Odisha vs Sudeva Delhi
August 31- Kerala Blasters vs Army Green
September 2- NorthEast United vs Sudeva Delhi
September 4- Army Green vs Odisha
How long will Duran Cup 2022 be played?
The Durand Cup 2022 will be played from August 16 to September 18.
Where will the Durand Cup 2022 matches be held?
The Durand Cup 2022 matches will be held in five venues across three cities.
Salt Lake Stadium, Naihati Stadium, Kishore Bharati Stadium (West Bengal)
Khuman Lampak Stadium (Imphal, Manipur)
Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium (Guwahati, Assam)
Where can we watch Durand Cup 2022?
The Durand Cup 2022 will be telecast on the Sports18 network in India. The matches can also be live streamed on Voot Select and JioTV.
