The world has witnessed a variety of footballing talents in history. But there are certainly a few who can match the stature that Diego Maradona achieved during his 21-year-long career.

Nicknamed ‘the golden boy (El Pibe de Oro)’, the Argentina legend was credited for introducing the Bohemian approach to football. The carefree attitude heralded a new era of modern football and also turned out to be quite effective for the South American nation. From lifting the second World Cup title for Argentina in 1986 to being involved in drug-related controversies, the life of Maradona was a rollercoaster ride. It was on 25 November 2020 when the planet lost the legend with magical feet.

During his illustrious career, ‘El 10’ had troubled many defenders around the world with his extraordinary touches and spectacular dribbling skill. Maradona featured in 91 games for Argentina and scored 34 goals. He also had a glittering club career and recorded 259 goals in 490 appearances.

Today, on the occasion of his second death anniversary, let’s look back at the top goals netted by ‘the Golden Boy‘

The Goal of the Century

Termed the “Goal of the Century” by FIFA in 2002, the individual brilliance of Maradona in Mexico in 1986 destroyed England’s World Cup dream and solidified his status as the best football player in the world. It became recognised as Maradona’s best-ever goal and was scored just moments after the infamous “Hand of God.” The forward initiated the run from the halfway line and bamboozled the entire England defence before sending the ball into the net. The Argentina captain displayed flawless pace and ball control with some unimaginable turns to score his second goal of the match.

The Divine Free-kick

This goal which earned the moniker of “the Divine Free-kick” in Italy initiated the glorifying story of Maradona’s rise to become the best player in Napoli’s history. It came in a big game against Michel Platini’s Juventus in 1985. A handful of Juve players were at his toes when the left-footed forward launched the indirect free kick from within the penalty area. But his mystic touch managed to tip the ball over them all and found the net.

Magnificent volley vs Verona

While Maradona scored 115 goals for Napoli, few of them could compare to this amazing lob that helped his team overcome Italian champions Hellas Verona 5-0. Verona’s Giuliano Giuliani was forced to spin around Maradona, who immediately took a strike toward the goal after spotting the goalkeeper was just off his line. The aerial delivery went past the left top corner of the net.

vs Belgium, 1986 World Cup

It came in the 1986 World Cup against Belgium and can seem quite similar to that famous one against England. The Argentine used identical drops of his shoulders to dribble past multiple Belgian defenders before shooting past goalkeeper Jean-Marie Pfaff to extend his team’s unbeaten streak in the competition.

vs River Plate in the derby

Before switching to European football, Maradona plied his trade in his native Argentina at Boca Juniors. It was the infamous derby game against River Plate in November 1981 when Maradona scored from a tight angle on the left flank and fired up the Monumental stadium with his superb vision.

