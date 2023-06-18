Croatia and Spain lock horns in what is expected to be a blockbuster showdown in the UEFA Nations League final.

Croatia defeated Netherlands 4-2 in a semi-final clash that went into extra time following an injury-time equaliser from the Dutch. Spain, in the other last-four clash, handed Italy a 2-1 loss with Joselu firing in the winner in the dying minutes of the game.

Croatia is aiming for its first tournament trophy as it plays Spain in the final.

Croatia finished third in the World Cup last year and runner-up in 2018, and winning the Nations League would cap 37-year-old Luka Modric’s international career in what would be the Real Madrid midfielder’s 166th game for his country.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente can win a trophy in only his fourth game since taking over in December following Spain’s World Cup round-of-16 exit to Morocco under Luis Enrique.

Spain’s last tournament win came at the 2012 European Championship.

Earlier, host nation the Netherlands plays Italy in the third-place game in Enschede.

Here’s everything you need to know about the live telecast and other details of the final:

Where will the UEFA Nations League final take place?

The UEFA Nations League final between Croatia and Spain will take place at the De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

When will the UEFA Nations League final take place?

The UEFA Nations League final between Croatia and Spain will take place on Monday, 19 June in India (Sunday evening in Rotterdam).

What time will the match take place?

The Croatia vs Spain final will kick off at 12.15 am Indian Standard Time.

Where can I watch the match on television and online?

The match will be telecast on the Sony Sports network. Those without access to a DTH or cable connection can watch the live stream on SonyLIV.

With inputs from AP

