Struggling Premier League club Chelsea on Sunday agreed a deal for former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino to become their new manager, BBC reported.

Pochettino will take charge of the club in the summer, with interim manager Frank Lampard remaining till the end of the season, the report said.

Chelsea have endured a tough season so far. They lie 11th in the Premier League with just 43 points from 35 matches, and are all but set to miss European football next season.

Chelsea also suffered defeats to Manchester City in both the third rounds of the FA Cup and League Cup.

In the UEFA Champions League, they lost to Real Madrid, which eventually ended Chelsea’s dreams of qualifying for Europe next season despite spending over $600 million on transfers under the ownership of Todd Boehly.

Thomas Tuchel had been sacked as Chelsea manager in September last year, and was replaced by former Brighton boss Graham Potter. And despite going on a spending spree in the January transfer window where they acquired the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Mykhaylo Mudryk, Chelsea have performed far from their expectations.

Under Potter, Chelsea managed just 12 wins in 31 matches.

Pochettino had coached Tottenham Hotspur from 2014 to 2019, and led them to the Champions League final in 2019, where they lost to Premier League rivals Liverpool 0-2.

