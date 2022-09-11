Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma was one of the many who provided support to the supporter after throwing a first aid kit into the crowd.

Cadiz: Just after the 80th minute mark, the LaLiga fixture between Cadiz and Barcelona at the Nuevo Mirandilla was stopped after a fan appeared to collapse in the stands. As per reports in Spanish media, a fan had suffered a heart attack.

With the situation grave and dire, medical teams of both the clubs provided their services before the ambulances could arrive.

Not just the medical teams, Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma rushed to the stands and threw a first aid kit into the crowd.

Jeremías Ledesma, Cádiz goalkeeper, runs with a defibrillator in hand to give it to the paramedics so that they can assist the fan who is decompensated. Respect! #CadizBarca pic.twitter.com/Li1tc4hMRI — DB18 (@danybhry) September 10, 2022

Players were clearly distraught by the scenes that unfolded in front of them. Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo was among the multiple players who were visibly emotional.

After a 20 minute stoppage, referee Carlos del Cerro Grande sent both teams into the locker room.

Cadiz president Manuel Vizcaino later told Tiempo de Juego that the supporter is in stable condition: “[The fan] regained the pulse, and has been brought into an ambulance. [The fan] was revived, fell ill again, but was eventually stabilised.”

The game has been stopped due to a medical emergency with a fan in the stands. The players are going to the locker rooms. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 10, 2022

The game eventually resumed at 9:05 PM local time with Barcelona leading 2-0 courtesy goals from Frenkie de Jong and Robert Lewandowski. With plenty of time added on, Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele added to the Catalans’ score for a 4-0 win.

With the three points, Barcelona jumped to top of the LaLiga standings with four wins out of five matches played. Real Madrid, second in the standings, play their game in hand against Real Mallorca on Sunday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.