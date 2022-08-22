Despite losing Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich have made a blistering start to Bundesliga, setting a new record.

Bayern Munich have yet again made a dominant start to the new Bundesliga season. Following their 7-0 win over VfL Bochum this weekend, the side also set a new Bundesliga record for goal difference.

In the 59-year-long history of the German league, no team has ever managed to secure a 14-goal-difference mark after their first three matches. Bayern Munich has scored 15 goals and conceded a one so far in the league. In the opening game, they thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 6-1 in the away encounter, followed by a 2-0 home victory against Wolfsburg.

14 - Bayern Munich's nine points and goal difference of +14 (15-1) after three games is the best start by any team in #Bundesliga history. #BOCFCB pic.twitter.com/TYX41JlGO9 — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) August 21, 2022

It’s been a long time since the 2018-19 season when Bayern Munich registered wins in the first three matches. However, at that time, their goal difference was just 7+. The German giants also clinched three straight victories in the 2016-17 season and the goal difference was 10+. The current side is looking promising as many football experts are quite hopeful of them scoring 100+ goals this season. The current record for Bundesliga’s most goals in a season is with Bayern Munich’s class of 1971-72 who netted a total of 101 goals.

Bayern Munich lost their star striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona this summer. He has been Bundesliga’s top-scorer in each of the previous five seasons. The last season was also a decorated one as the Polish forward managed to score 35 goals, just over 36% of the club’s 97 league goals.

While there were many who were concerned about Bayern’s performance without Lewandowski, they appear on course to complete the season as the German champions, having won the last 10 Bundesliga seasons.

Their new recruitment from Liverpool, Sadio Mane is looking comfortable taking on responsibilities in the forward line. In the last clash against VfL Bochum, he scored a brace with Leroy Sane, Matthijs de Ligt, Kingsley Coman, and Serge Gnabry scoring one goal each, in addition to Cristian Gamboa's own goal.

