Bayern Munich agree to sign Matthijs de Ligt for 70 million euros: Report

Bayern Munich will use the proceeds from the transfer of Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona to help finance the transfer.

Agence France-Presse July 18, 2022 11:10:50 IST
File image of Matthijs De Ligt (R). AFP

Berlin: Bayern Munich have agreed a fee of 70 million euros to sign Dutch central defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus, according to reports in German media.

Bild and Sport1 claimed the fee for the 22-year-old would be followed by an additional 10 million euros in bonuses.

Bayern will use the proceeds from the transfer of Polish striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, estimated at more than 45 million euros, to help finance the transfer.

"It's true that we have had discussions. De Ligt is a very, very interesting player," Bayern executive director Olivier Kahn told Bild at the weekend.

Updated Date: July 18, 2022 11:10:50 IST

