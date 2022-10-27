The game hadn’t even kicked off yet and Barcelona had already lost.

Barcelona were eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League for the second consecutive season on Wednesday even before a 3-0 loss at home against Bayern Munich in a game that proved meaningless after Inter Milan defeated Viktoria Plzen 4-0 in the earlier game.

Barcelona needed Inter to drop points, so it began their match at Camp Nou already out of contention as Bayern and Inter secured the top two places in Group C. Barcelona will finish third and earn a Europa League berth. Bayern had already advanced and will be the group winner.

Sadio Mané scored in the 10th minute, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting added to the lead in the 31st and Benjamin Pavard closed the scoring deep into stoppage time to give Bayern its fifth win in five group matches.

Barcelona came up short again despite the addition of players such as Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Koundé in the offseason.

Lewandowski was held scoreless by his former club, which has now beaten Barcelona by a combined 11-0 in four group-stage meetings since the humiliating 8-2 win in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Champions League.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Barcelona’s exit from the Champions League.

Welcome to the Europa League @FCBarcelona . Vamos — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) October 26, 2022

I enjoy how Bayern Munich always embarrass Barcelona. 😂😂 — Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) October 26, 2022

Last 5 meetings; Bayern Munich 19-2 Barcelona. Bayern replaced Arsenal with Barcelona 🤣 — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) October 26, 2022

Every Barcelona fan right now pic.twitter.com/IsWSoFiOLy — Thierry Nyann 🇬🇭 (@nyannthierry) October 26, 2022

Hello Barcelona fanspic.twitter.com/1YHaJxr60u — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) October 26, 2022

Barcelona getting dragged to Europa League second year in a row after activating 7 levers, selling half their assets & spending €600m in one transfer window: pic.twitter.com/wuZ9i95tty — PhD Ilkay 🇨🇦 ¹⁴ (@DrNacho_RM) October 26, 2022

Barcelona out

Atletico Madrid out

Sevilla out Spanish dominance — Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) October 26, 2022

Barcelona president Joan Laporta put up a brave face despite elimination.

Barcelona president Laporta: “We’ve to look forward. We knew that in this process of rebuilding the team there would be ups and downs”. 🔵🔴 #FCB “The message to the fans is let’s look forward. Xavi also made youngsters play so that they can grow”. pic.twitter.com/NPO99Q9W1z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 26, 2022

