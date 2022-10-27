Sports

'Welcome to Europa League': Twitter reacts as Barcelona crash out of Champions League

Barcelona were eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League for the second consecutive season on Wednesday even before a 3-0 loss at home against Bayern Munich.

FP Sports October 27, 2022 11:38:01 IST
Barcelona were eliminated from Champions League even before their game against Bayern Munich started. AP

The game hadn’t even kicked off yet and Barcelona had already lost.

Barcelona were eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League for the second consecutive season on Wednesday even before a 3-0 loss at home against Bayern Munich in a game that proved meaningless after Inter Milan defeated Viktoria Plzen 4-0 in the earlier game.

Barcelona needed Inter to drop points, so it began their match at Camp Nou already out of contention as Bayern and Inter secured the top two places in Group C. Barcelona will finish third and earn a Europa League berth. Bayern had already advanced and will be the group winner.

Sadio Mané scored in the 10th minute, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting added to the lead in the 31st and Benjamin Pavard closed the scoring deep into stoppage time to give Bayern its fifth win in five group matches.

Barcelona came up short again despite the addition of players such as Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Koundé in the offseason.

Lewandowski was held scoreless by his former club, which has now beaten Barcelona by a combined 11-0 in four group-stage meetings since the humiliating 8-2 win in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Champions League.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Barcelona’s exit from the Champions League.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta put up a brave face despite elimination.

