The stage is set in Paris for the 66th Ballon d’Or ceremony which will be held on 17 October (18 October in India). The award ceremony will be attended by the best footballers in the world.

The event will give away the Ballon d’Or, the Kapa Trophy (best under-21 player), and Yashin Trophy (to the best goalkeeper). Interestingly, for the first time, the Ballon d’Or will be given to the player of the season and not a calendar year.

The voting criteria have also been updated to include individual performance, team success during the season, and player behaviour and fair play.

Another interesting and important stat – 2021 Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi does not feature in the list of nominees for the first time since 2005.

Karim Benzema is the favourite to win the award this year in the men’s category after scoring 27 goals in La Liga and 15 goals in the UCL, and finishing as the top-scorer in both competitions. He also scored a hat-trick against PSG and Chelsea.

Other big names in the 30-man nominee list are Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Mohammed Salah, and Robert Lewandowski.

Alexia Putellas, the current holder of the Ballon d’Or Feminin is the favourite to win the women’s award once again.

The event will be held in the early hours of Tuesday, late in the night according to Indian time. Here is how you can watch the event live.

From where will you be watching?! 👀 Schedule (listed french time) 4.30PM – Start of ranking reveal 7.50PM – Red carpet 8.30PM – Start of the ceremony#ballondor pic.twitter.com/rxBOFfFhLd — Ballon d’Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 16, 2022

Where will the Ballon d’Or 2022 award ceremony be held?

The Ballon d’Or award ceremony will be organised at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

When will the Ballon d’Or 2022 award ceremony be held?

The Ballon d’Or 2022 award ceremony will be held at 7:30 pm BST. It will be at 12:00 am on Tuesday, 18 October according to the Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where can the Ballon d’Or 2022 award ceremony be streamed Live?

Ballon d’Or 2022 award ceremony will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network’s Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD TV channels.

Ballon d’Or 2022 award ceremony can also be streamed digitally on the Sony Liv App.

