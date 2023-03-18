ATK Mohun Bagan forward Dimitros Petratos celebrates after scoring against Bengaluru FC in the ISL 2022-23 final at Fatorda, Goa. Image credit: Twitter/@IndSuperLeague
ISL 2022-23 final Preview: ATK Mohun Bagan, one of the most decorated football clubs in India, will be vying for their maiden Indian Super League (ISL) crown when they take on Bengaluru FC in the final on Saturday.
Bengaluru, meanwhile, will be setting their sights on their second title, having won silverware in the 2018-19 season after having come within touching distance the previous season, losing against Chennaiyin FC in the 2017-18 final.
ATKMB’s predecessors Atletico de Kolkata (later ATK) were crowned champions in the inaugural season, and would also win the 2016 and 2019-20 editions. Since their merger with Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan, the club would finish runners-up on ISL debut, losing against Mumbai City FC in the summit clash.
The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Goa’s Fatorda, which has hosted each of the last three finals as well as the 2015 summit clash, will host the ultimate showdown between ATKMB and BFC on Saturday starting 7.30 pm IST.
