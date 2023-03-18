21:28 (ist)

ATKMB 2-2 BFC

End of regulation time at Fatorda and with that, we head to extra time in the final of the 2022-23 edition of the Indian Super League!

Couple of close chances for ATKMB in stoppage time, with Manvir and Liston both having a shy at the Bengaluru post. Has been an excellent fightback from ATKMB in the last 10 minutes after almost conceding the trophy to Bengaluru following Roy Krishna's header.

A second yellow for ATKMB in the dying minutes, with Lalrinliana Hnamte getting a booking in the 90th minute.