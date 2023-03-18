ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022-23 Final, Highlights: ATKMB defeat BFC on penalties to be crowned champions

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022-23 Highlights: ATK Mohun Bagan hold their nerve in a tense penalty shootout against Bengaluru FC to add the ISL title in their third season in the league.

FP Sports March 18, 2023 19:16:02 IST
ATK Mohun Bagan forward Dimitros Petratos celebrates after scoring against Bengaluru FC in the ISL 2022-23 final at Fatorda, Goa. Image credit: Twitter/@IndSuperLeague

Highlights

ATKMB 2-2 (4-3) BFC

ATK MOHUN BAGAN ARE CHAMPIONS OF ISL 2022-23! Pablo Perez ends up firing well above the crossbar, and with that, the ninth edition of the Indian Super League officially comes to an end!
ATKMB 2-2 (3-2) BFC

GOAL! The Mariners are ahead for the first time in the shootout, as Kiyan Giri manages to slot the ball in past Sandhu!
ATKMB 2-2 (2-2) BFC

Bruno misses as Kaith goes into a celebration after diving in the right direction!

ATKMB 2-2 (0-1) BFC

Bengaluru FC take the first kick, and Alan Costa succeeds in sending Kaith in the wrong direction! BFC grab the early lead!
120' ATKMB 2-2 BFC

The referee blows his whistle signalling the end of extra time, and with that, the Indian Super League final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa goes into a penalty shootout!

Both teams survived penalties in the semis, and will look to channel that experience heading into the final act of the summit clash.
105+2' ATKMB 2-2 BFC

The referee's whistle goes off, and we've arrived at halftime in extra time! Another 15 minutes to go on the other side of a short interval before the game officially goes into a penalty shootout.
ATKMB 2-2 BFC

End of regulation time at Fatorda and with that, we head to extra time in the final of the 2022-23 edition of the Indian Super League!

Couple of close chances for ATKMB in stoppage time, with Manvir and Liston both having a shy at the Bengaluru post. Has been an excellent fightback from ATKMB in the last 10 minutes after almost conceding the trophy to Bengaluru following Roy Krishna's header.

A second yellow for ATKMB in the dying minutes, with Lalrinliana Hnamte getting a booking in the 90th minute.
85' ATKMB 2-2 BFC

GOAL! It's a brace for Dimitrios Petratos as he once again manages to fire it past Gupreet Singh Sandhu despite the Bengaluru keeper diving in the right direction! ATK Mohun Bagan equalise with just five minutes left in regulation time, and are still in the hunt for their maiden ISL title!
83' ATKMB 1-2 BFC

PENALTY! Third time the referee points to the spot, second time in favour of the Mariners, who suddenly have the opportunity to equalise! Petratos gears up for another strike.
78' ATKMB 1-2 BFC

GOAL! Roy Krishna puts Bengaluru FC ahead for the first time in the final with a little over 10 minutes left in regulation time! The Fijian striker manages to head the ball clear of Vishal Kaith's gloves as BFC score from a corner.
46' ATKMB 1-1 BFC

Play resumes in the ISL 2022-23 final between ATKMB and BFC, who are now on level terms following Chhetri's equaliser.

Both teams make one substitution each ahead of the second half — ATKMB bringing in Hnamte for Martins and BFC replacing Jovanovic with Perez.
HT: ATKMB 1-1 BFC

GOAL! Sunil Chhetri fires in the ball past Golden Glove winner Vishal Kaith as Bengaluru FC find the equaliser in the dying seconds of the first half of the ISL 2022-23 final against ATK Mohun Bagan! BFC have finally been rewarded for their persistence, having dominated possession in the first half.

Looks like we're in for a cracker of a second half, which shall begin shortly.
14' ATKMB 1-0 BFC

GOAL! Petrators scores from the spot, beating BFC keeper Sandhu even though he moved in the right direction, as ATKMB — seeking their maiden title — break the deadlock in the 15th minute!
14' ATKMB 0-0 BFC

The ref points to the spot early on, and this could be the lucky break that ATK Mohun Bagan were looking for! Dimitrios Petrators gears up to take the kick with Bengaluru goalkeeper Gurpreet getting ready in front of the post.
3' ATKMB 0-0 BFC

We have the first substitution of the game with BFC veteran Sunil Chhetri coming in minutes after kickoff after Siva Salthi suffers a nasty knock and is stretchered off with a bloody nose after colliding with a couple of ATKMB players.

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the Indian Super League 2022-23 final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC, and what a cracker of a finale were we treated to!

A big thank you to everyone who followed our coverage of the match. This is Amit signing off, bidding you all good night and a happy Sunday!

Relive the winning moment

ATK Mohun Bagan to be renamed next year!

ATK Mohun Bagan, who just defeated Bengaluru FC in a thrilling final to be crowned ISL champions for the first time, will go by the name Mohun Bagan Super Giants from next season, confirms owner Sanjiv Goenka in a post-game chat.

Goenka earlier was the owner of the Atletico de Kolkata/ATK team that was merged with Mohun Bagan ahead of the 2020-21 season, and also owns the Lucknow Super Giants franchise in the Indian Premier League.

Even the Premier League India account is congratulating ATKMB in Bangla!

Translation: Once again the best in India!

Celebrations galore at Fatorda as the ATKMB players done special maroon jerseys with the word "CHAMPIONS" written in bold! After falling short in their first two seasons in the Indian Super League, ATK Mohun Bagan win the title in their third attempt!

They finally add the ISL trophy to their overflowing cabinet!
 

Dimitrios Petratos, ATK Mohun Bagan: "It was a tough game. They’re a tough opponent. But we fought till the end. Every single player played their part. I’ll enjoy this moment now, have a good break and come out stronger next year."

ATKMB 2-2 (4-3) BFC

ATK MOHUN BAGAN ARE CHAMPIONS OF ISL 2022-23! Pablo Perez ends up firing well above the crossbar, and with that, the ninth edition of the Indian Super League officially comes to an end!

ATKMB 2-2 (4-3) BFC

GOAL! Manvir restores ATKMB's lead in the shootout!

ISL 2022-23 final Preview: ATK Mohun Bagan, one of the most decorated football clubs in India, will be vying for their maiden Indian Super League (ISL) crown when they take on Bengaluru FC in the final on Saturday.

Bengaluru, meanwhile, will be setting their sights on their second title, having won silverware in the 2018-19 season after having come within touching distance the previous season, losing against Chennaiyin FC in the 2017-18 final.

ATKMB’s predecessors Atletico de Kolkata (later ATK) were crowned champions in the inaugural season, and would also win the 2016 and 2019-20 editions. Since their merger with Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan, the club would finish runners-up on ISL debut, losing against Mumbai City FC in the summit clash.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Goa’s Fatorda, which has hosted each of the last three finals as well as the 2015 summit clash, will host the ultimate showdown between ATKMB and BFC on Saturday starting 7.30 pm IST.

