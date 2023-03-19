Margao: ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB), who won the Indian Super League 2022-23 by beating Bengaluru FC 4-3 on penalties in the final, will be rechristened as Mohun Bagan Super Giants from the next season onwards, it was announced on Saturday.

The announcement was made by the franchise owner Sanjeev Goenka after ATKMB’s victory.

“It is a small announcement but a substantial one. From next month, ATK Mohun Bagan will be renamed as Mohun Bagan Super Giants. We were waiting for the (ISL final) win to announce it. This win offers an opportunity to make the information public,” Goenka said.

In the final, Dimitri Petratos gave ATKMB the lead with a penalty kick in the 14th minute. Sunil Chhetri then scored the equaliser for Bengaluru FC in the extra-time of the first half, also from a spot kick, while Roy Krishna put Bengaluru ahead with a header in the 78th minute.

Petratos scored his second penalty in the 85th minute to restore parity and after no goal was scored in the 30 minutes of extra time, the game went into the penalty shootout where ATKMB clinched the crown with a 4-3 win.

Mohun Bagan entered the ISL as ATK Mohun Bagan after a merger with ATK in the 2020-21 season.

