ATK Mohun Bagan to be renamed as Mohun Bagan Super Giant from 1 June
The club officially announced on Wednesday that from 1 June 2023, ATK Mohun Bagan will be renamed as Mohun Bagan Super Giant.
The Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK Mohun Bagan will be renamed as Mohun Bagan Super Giant from 1 June 2023, the club informed on Wednesday. The football giants made the announcement on Twitter.
Club statement. #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন pic.twitter.com/uKGz35za8F
— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) May 17, 2023
The official confirmation from the club comes after the March announcement when the franchise’s principal owner Sanjeev Goenka after the club defeated Bengaluru FC in the final of the ISL 2022-23, had said that the club has decided to drop ATK from its name.
“It is a small announcement but a substantial one. From next month, ATK Mohun Bagan will be renamed as Mohun Bagan Super Giants. We were waiting for the (ISL final) win to announce it. This win offers an opportunity to make the information public,” Goenka had said.
ATK Mohun Bagan was formed in 2020 after the erstwhile ISL club ATK merged with Mohun Bagan AC. With ATK owner Sanjeev Goenka holding the majority of the sake, the new entity back then decided to retain ATK in its name.
But Mohun Bagan fans ran a long ‘Remove ATK campaign’ which included boycotting ISL games that eventually led to the decision of changing the club’s name.
