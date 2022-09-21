ATK Mohun Bagan defender Ashutosh Mehta was banned for two years by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) for flunking a dope test while playing for the football giants during Indian Super League earlier this year.

As per an order by National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), morphine was found in the Ashutosh Mehta urine sample that was collected during Bagan vs Hyderabad FC match in Goa on February 8. The ISL match was played at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa and Mehta was an unused substitute.

Ashutosh Mehta of ATK Mohun Bagan, a former India footballer, has been suspended for 2 years for a doping offence by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP). In an order dated 14 Sept, the panel imposed the suspension on the player for an offence involving morphine (narcotics). — K.P. Mohan (@kaypeem) September 21, 2022



Mehta earlier accepted voluntary provisional suspension from 24 June 2022 and the quantum of suspension will start from that day.

During the hearing of his case, the 31-year-old right-back pleaded that he was administered the substance via medicine — which he thought to be ayurvedic — by a teammate in order to recover from body pain. Ashutosh Mehta was handed a two-year suspension after he named the teammate in order to get a reduced sanction. That was not accepted as “inconsequential”.

It was further noted during the hearing that the teammate, named by Mehta, returned negative during the dope test. The footballer has the option to appeal against the decision before the Anti-Doping Appeal Panel (ADAP) if he wishes to do so.

Ashutosh Mehta is a familiar face of Indian football and made his India debut under coach Igor Stimac in March 2021 against Oman. The match ended 1-1 and remains his sole appearance for the Indian team.

At the club level, Mehta played as a right back for Mohun Bagan last season while making appearances in 15 matches. This was also his third stint with the Kolkata club as he earlier played for their old outfit ATK in 2017-18 season and then for Mohun Bagan in I-League in 2019-20. The defender has featured in all ISL seasons since its inception in 2014.

Among other clubs, Mehta appeared for Pune City FC in the inaugural season of ISL and went on to play for Mumbai City FC between 2015-17. He also played in I-League for Mumbai FC and Aizawl, with whom he also win the historic title in 2017. He went back to Pune City for a season in 2018 and played a season for NorthEast United FC in 2019 as well before moving back to Bagan.

