Asian Games: Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu headline India's 22-member squad
The 22-member squad will be led by the talismanic Sunil Chhetri. Veteran defender Sandesh Jhingan and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu have also been named in the squad.
India men’s football team head coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday named a strong team for the upcoming Asian Games that will be held in Hangzhou, China in September.
It was only on 27 July when both the India men’s and women’s football teams got the nod from the Sports Ministry to take part in the Asian Games, despite not meeting the criteria of being among the top eight Asian teams.
India have been placed in Group A along with China, Bangladesh and Myanmar.
The Squad:
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem.
Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Narender Gahlot, Lalchungnunga, Akash Mishra, Roshan Singh, Ashish Rai.
Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Apuia Ralte, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Rahul KP, Naorem Mahesh Singh.
Forwards: Siva Sakthi Narayanan, Rahim Ali, Aniket Jadhav, Vikram Partap Singh, Rohit Danu, Sunil Chhetri.
Head Coach: Igor Stimac.
More to follow
