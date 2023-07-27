Asian Games participation a victory on multiple fronts for Indian football

Indian men’s and women’s football teams are going to the Asian Games.

Failing to meet the criteria laid down by the Sports Ministry, Indian football teams needed an exemption from the government to book their tickets for the Hangzhou mega event.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA), at the same time withdrew the women’s softball team, men’s water polo side, men’s handball and basketball 5×5 teams from the Asian Games.

The decision is sure to open the Pandora’s box, and while we would definitely come across some valid arguments in favour of the teams missing the continental showpiece, the privilege provided to Indian football would go a long way in strengthening the sport which is enjoying something of a renaissance in the country.

For long, Sunil Chhetri has been the poster boy of Indian football and also the only active Indian footballer to become a household name. Let me take his words and explain to you how the Asian Games participation isn’t just another tournament but a stepping stone.

We continue to marvel at Chhetri and his contribution to Indian football; a career spanning over two decades, almost 39 years of age, 142 caps for India, 92 international goals, most goals (56) for a local player in the Indian Super League and multiple titles at the club and international level. But have we paid heed to his requests over the years?

Committed to serving Indian football till his body allows, Chhetri has time and again made a simple request to help the Indian team improve and as a result grow football in the country.

The request? Allow the Blue Tigers more minutes on the pitch and more minutes against higher-ranked sides.

“We don’t play enough friendlies…If we do not play enough games, we won’t have a chance to improve our ranking,” Chhetri said in 2016.

“We need to play enough matches away. We generally do well at home, but our away record hasn’t been good. We should try to get teams from 16 to 8 (AFC rankings) ranking. It’s difficult to play South Korea and Japan as they don’t want to play us. We should get teams who are better than us and play at their home” Chhetri said in 2018.

“The more games we get to play against better opponents, the better it will be for us,” Chhetri said in 2023.

Times changed. Indian football and Chhetri’s request didn’t.

This year, however, has been an example of what can happen if the team plays more matches against higher-ranked sides.

India have played 11 matches this year already but more importantly, they contested against higher-ranked sides in the Kyrgyz Republic and Lebanon and victories over these West Asian sides have helped India climb back into the top 100 FIFA rankings for the first time in five years.

That’s about the rankings. The biggest gain is incremental and not as tangible as the rankings. When you play against a higher-ranked side, your weaknesses are laid bare, your skills are tested to the maximum, your complacency is crushed and you emerge as a better version of yourself.

In that context, Asian Games is a big win just with the participation.

For India, who were ranked 173rd in 2015, attracting higher-ranked sides is not an easy affair. Asian Games presents that opportunity to the team on a platter. Yes, it’s an U-23 competition, but it offers a chance to make your country proud and be rest assured the other participants won’t be taking it lightly.

India are set to face China, Bangladesh and Myanmar in the group stage. China are ranked 80th in the FIFA rankings and while that is not for the U23 side we should expect a tough challenge. If India manage to qualify for the last-16, which one expects them to, another stiff test would welcome them.

Apart from matches against better opponents, Asian Games presents a glorious opportunity for India to continue their preparations for the Asian Cup 2023. India are to face Australia (FIFA rankings 27), Uzbekistan (74) and Syria (94) in a tough Group B at the Asian Cup.

It has been reported that heavyweights Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will be picked as the three permissible exceptions in an otherwise U-23 squad.

Despite the age ceiling, India can still play first-team players like Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Suresh Singh Wangjam and Naorem Mahesh Singh. That’s a big number of your best players.

The Asian Games would not only be beneficial for the men’s team but the women’s team is also set to gain from the multi-sport event.

Pitted against Chinese Taipei (FIFA ranking 37) and Thailand (44), Asian Games offers 60th-ranked India an opportunity to compete against stronger sides and prepare for the Olympic qualifiers scheduled for October. Unlike the men’s competition, the women’s team doesn’t have an age cap.

Let me add one more point.

In a cricket-crazy country, fans look up to national teams for inspiration. Indian cricket team has over the years used its on-the-pitch success to fuel its off-the-pitch popularity. Football is largely a club-based sport in contrast to cricket where the national competitions are most followed.

But, if the men’s football team – currently on an 11-game unbeaten streak with three titles to boot – can do well consistently and stay present in the consciousness of the fans, the sport’s popularity will grow in tandem.