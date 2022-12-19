Lionel Messi made the final FIFA World Cup game of his career all the more memorable by scoring a brace in a thrilling, high-scoring final against France in Lusail on Sunday.

Messi, who had earlier picked the summit clash at the Lusail Stadium as his final for La Albiceleste in the prestigious tournament, calmly slotted the ball past opposition goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in the 23rd minute of the final. This was after referee Szymon Marciniak pointed at the spot following Ousmane Dembele’s rash challenge on Angel Di Maria inside the French third.

The crowd at the Lusail Stadium, which was bathed in white and blue for the mother of all clashes, went wild as Messi brought up his sixth goal of the 2022 edition in addition to three assists, making him the first player in the history of the tournament to score in the group stage, round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final as well as the final,

Watch the goal here:

Di Maria would then double Argentina’s lead in the 36th minute following a spirited run into the box from the left flank, as the Argentines went into the half-time interval with a 2-0 lead.

Defending champions France, however, would bounce back in the second half in style, courtesy Kylian Mbappe. The talismanic 23-year-old, who had starred in France’s 4-2 victory over Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final, would first convert a penalty in the 80th minute, before firing an equaliser just a minute later to revive Les Bleus’ hopes of successfully retaining the title.

Messi, though, was by no means done as he would put Argentina ahead once again, this time in the 109th minute in extra time. The PSG forward calmly tapped the rebound past Lloris after the latter had deflected an attempted shot by Lautaro Martinez.

Watch the goal here:

Mbappe would complete his hat-trick by scoring another penalty nine minutes later, forcing the game to enter a shootout, where Emiliano Martinez’s heroics would ultimately result in the trophy slipping out of Les Bleus’ grasp.

Click here to follow live updates on Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup final

Catch all the live action from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ final fixture between Argentina and France, 8:30 PM onwards, on December 18, 2022, Sunday, LIVE & Exclusive on JioCinema, Sports18 – 1, Sports18 – 1 HD and Sports18 Khel.