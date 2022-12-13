Momentum is building behind Lionel Messi’s push to cap his career with the biggest prize in the game – FIFA World Cup. The 35-year-old Argentina playmaker has carried his team to the semifinals, almost in the same way Diego Maradona — the man with whom Messi is so often compared — led the South American nation to its second and most recent World Cup title in 1986.

Now in Argentina’s way is Croatia, a country with a population of 4 million which is establishing a reputation as the most stubborn and durable of opponents while also boasting one of football’s most graceful players in Luka Modric.

The teams go head to head at Lusail Stadium — also the venue for Sunday’s final — in a meeting between the last two runners-up at the tournament: Argentina in 2014 and Croatia in 2018.

Here is all you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia:

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia will be played on 13 December 2022.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia kick off?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia will start at 12:30 am IST.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia be held?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia will be held at the Lusail Stadium.

Which TV channels will telecast the FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia will be telecast on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How can you watch online Live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia will be streamed online on the Jio Cinema mobile app and Jio Cinema website. You can also visit firstpost.com for the updates.

(With AP inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.