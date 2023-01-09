Eye-catchy tattoos and gleaming hair colours are quite trendy among modern-day footballers. While some of them have special reasons behind them, others do it as style statements. French forward Antonio Griezmann, who never fails to amaze his fans with his unique hairstyles, is once again doing justice to his reputation. This time, he has chosen to colour his hair pink after coming off the FIFA World Cup with France being the runners-up.

Since the Atletico de Madrid footballer unveiled his new look, fans couldn’t keep calm as they were curious to know if there was any particular thought behind it. Drawing an end to all the debates, the striker explained everything about his colour choice during an exclusive interview with his club. A clip of the conversation has been dropped on the official Twitter of Atletico de Madrid.

🎥 #LaPreguntaMahou | @FutbolMahou 🎙 @AntoGriezmann analyze the #AtletiBarça: ❝We have to enjoy the match, it is going to be beautiful. Hopefully we can experience a special atmosphere of great nights and bring joy to our fans❞. pic.twitter.com/oC4n5kYLHM — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) January 8, 2023



While being queried about his new look, Griezmann explained that his look defines whether he is happy or not. According to him, the footballer developed a passion to experiment with different hair colours since his childhood and it persists to date. “Since I was a child, I dye my hair and change my look,” he stated.

Coming to the latest one, Griezmann shared an interesting story. He was confused with two hues – blue and pink. In order to come to a conclusion, the former Barcelona man had to raise a poll among his family members including his wife, two daughters, and his son. “We have three girls and two boys at home. We voted and pink won,” Griezmann noted.

Apart from this, Griezmann also discussed his relationship with his current club. A creative playmaker with the ability to operate as a prolific winger, Griezmann joined Atletico de Madrid for the first time back in 2014. He spent five years during his first spell before travelling to Barcelona in 2019. He was lacking in opportunity as Lionel Messi was already playing in the same position. However, he delivered some remarkable performances in the limited chances he got.

In 2021, Griezmann decided to part ways with the Culers and return to Madrid. He said, “Here, I learned great values and that’s why I did all to come back. This is my home.” While reminiscing his best moments with Athletico, Griezann mentioned his first day at the Vicente Calderon in 2014 as well as his iconic bicycle kick against AS Roma in a UEFA Champions League game in 2017.

