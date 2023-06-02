Anthony Taylor, the English referee, came under attack by Roma fans on Thursday at the Budapest airport after the UEFA Europa League final. Taylor refereed in the summit clash at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest on Wednesday which Roma lost to Sevilla 4-1 on penalties.

The game finished 1-1 in normal time before going into the penalty shoot out.

Roma players and manager Jose Mourinho were furious with Taylor for not awarding their team a penalty in the 81st minute of the match after a Loic Bade handball.

After the match, Mourinho was seen shouting at the referee in the car park of the stadium.

“It’s a f***ing disgrace, it’s a f***ing disgrace,” Mourinho shouted.

Jose Mourinho waited outside to call Anthony Taylor a ‘f*cking crook’ 😳 pic.twitter.com/0BrQfTZL9x — GOAL (@goal) June 1, 2023

Later at the airport, Taylor and his family came under attack by Roma fans who could be seen shouting at the referee. One of the fans also tossed a chair at Taylor which did not hit the Englishman.

Anthony Taylor, the referee of the Europa League final, was attacked by Roma supporters at Budapest airport. 🧐 Shocking. 😠 pic.twitter.com/u5dmlxZs0h — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) June 1, 2023

This is so so worrying to see and we hope Anthony and his family are ok.

This is why we believe organisations like the @LMA_Managers and the @PFA as well as the @WeAreTheFSA need to come out and condemn such behaviour in this country. Mangers comments and players behaviour… pic.twitter.com/FiXUOfYWCC — Refsupportuk (@refsupportuk) June 1, 2023

Meanwhile, the Professional Game Match Officials Board (PGMOL), the body in charge of officials in English football, has reacted strongly to the incident.

“The PGMOL is aware of videos circulating on social media showing Anthony Taylor and his family being harassed and abused at Budapest Airport. We are appalled at the unjustified and abhorrent abuse directed at Anthony and his family as he tries to make his way home from refereeing the UEFA Europa League final. We will continue to provide our full support to Anthony and his family,” the PGMOL said in a statement.

