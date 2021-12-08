Football legend Pele in hospital with colon tumor; he is stable and may be released in next few days
Pele's assistant Pepito Fornos told The Associated Press that Pele is having chemotherapy sessions to treat the tumor that was found during routine exams at the end of August
Sao Paulo: Brazilian soccer great Pele was hospitalized in Sao Paulo to continue his colon tumor treatment.
Hospital Albert Einstein said in a statement on Wednesday that 81-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento is stable and expected to be released on the next few days."
Pele's assistant Pepito Fornos told The Associated Press that Pele is having chemotherapy sessions to treat the tumor that was found during routine exams at the end of August.
Pele was briefly put in intensive care after surgery on his right colon. He is recovering at his home in Guaruj, outside Sao Paulo.
Pele won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar to host New Zealand's bid to qualify for tournament
New Zealand’s path to the World Cup in Qatar will start there when the Oceania qualifying tournament that was drawn on Monday is played in the host nation in March.
Tiger Woods rules out 'full-time' return to golf after serious car crash
In an interview to Golf Digest, the 15-time major winner said although he is confident of eventually making a return to the sport, he expected only to play select tournaments from now on
Shooting Nationals: Bhavesh Shekhawat claims gold, Vijay Kumar finishes fourth
Haryana's Anish Bhanwala, who was third in the men's event, claimed a gold in the junior rapid fire competition, strengthening his state's firm grip at the top of the medals tally