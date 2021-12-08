Football legend Pele in hospital with colon tumor; he is stable and may be released in next few days

Pele's assistant Pepito Fornos told The Associated Press that Pele is having chemotherapy sessions to treat the tumor that was found during routine exams at the end of August

Sao Paulo: Brazilian soccer great Pele was hospitalized in Sao Paulo to continue his colon tumor treatment.

Hospital Albert Einstein said in a statement on Wednesday that 81-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento is stable and expected to be released on the next few days."

Pele's assistant Pepito Fornos told The Associated Press that Pele is having chemotherapy sessions to treat the tumor that was found during routine exams at the end of August.

Pele was briefly put in intensive care after surgery on his right colon. He is recovering at his home in Guaruj, outside Sao Paulo.

Pele won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

