Florida family wakes up to giant alligator in swimming pool; see photos here

The incident was reported by the Charlotte County sheriff’s office on Tuesday

A Florida family woke up to a loud noise and found a giant alligator swimming in the cool water of their pool. As per the information, the invader tore through the screen of the house to take a nice dip in the clear water of the pool.

On Tuesday, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office shared some photographs on their official Facebook account following detailed information about the incident. One of the photographs shows the huge reptile under the clear water. They also shared a photograph where three officers are seen struggling to capture the alligator. In the caption, they advised people to always look into the pool before diving. The massive alligator weighed over 550 pounds.

The caption of the Facebook post said, “Water Safety Month, Tip #37: Always check your pool before diving in! A Deep Creek family was awakened by some loud noises on their lanai and came out to find this guy taking a dip in their pool. Coming in at 10'11" and weighing over 550lbs., he tore through the screen to get to the nice, cool water.”

Users across social media were left shocked after seeing the post. They shared their thoughts in the comment section and wished that the reptile was relocated to some place safe. Another user shared some information and wrote, “There are also coyotes in parts of Deep Creek. I had no idea. You can hear them howl at night once in a while and they have been spotted at the golf course on San Cristobal Ave.”

Recently, another video of a six-foot-long alligator was doing the rounds of the internet. The alligator was spotted inside an elementary school in South Carolina in the United States. The video showed a couple of police officers tying the reptile’s mouth while riding on its back.

Last March, an alligator halted swimming practice in Montverde Academy in Florida. Later, it was rescued by police officials.

