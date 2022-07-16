FIFS appoints Joy Bhattacharjya as the director-general
In this role, Mr. Bhattacharjya will oversee the functioning of the body and work with policymakers and industry stakeholders alike.
The Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), India’s first and only self-regulatory industry body for fantasy sports, today, announced the appointment of Mr. Joy Bhattacharjya as its Director-General.
In this role, Mr. Bhattacharjya will oversee the functioning of the body and work with policymakers and industry stakeholders alike.
Joy is a well-known figure in India’s sports & media entertainment industry. Joy also runs the Prime Volleyball League and is a Cricket Analyst with Cricbuzz. As the Project Director for the FIFA U-17 World Cup, 2017 he delivered the most attended and successful junior tournament in the history of FIFA. In his earlier roles he has held the position of the Team Director for the Kolkata Knight Riders, Head of Programming for History & National Geographic channel for South Asia, and was the first Indian Head of Production at ESPN Star Sports.
Commenting on the appointment, Bimal Julka, Chairman of FIFS, said, “Happy to have Mr. Joy Bhattacharjya join FIFS as the Director-General. FIFS will benefit from his sports expertise and knowledge of fantasy sports.”
Talking about his appointment, Mr. Joy Bhattacharjya said, "I am elated to be a part of the next stage of development of Fantasy Sports in the country. It's a homecoming for me in a way, from launching the Super Selector in 2000, to now leading FIFS - India’s only SRO for Fantasy Sports. I look forward to working with the FIFS members and the stakeholders at large and help FIFS identify the landscape and potential for India to be the global leader in the Fantasy Sports sector.”
