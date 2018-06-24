FIFA World Cup Google Doodle celebrates football culture in England, Japan and other nations on Day 11

It's Day 11 of the FIFA World Cup 2018 and Google Doodle marked Sunday by continuing its series on the 32 participating countries in the mega event and their rich football culture.

The doodle for Sunday features the six teams from Group G and H that will be in action at the premier event in Russia — England, Panama, Japan, Colombia, Senegal and Poland

When you click on the doodle, it slides from one country to the next. Each illustration depicts the footballing culture of their nation and what makes the sport unique for them.

Talking about the footballing culture in Colombia, Diego Cadena Bejarano, the artist behind the country's Google Doodle said that the World Cup is a time when everyone comes together leaving their differences at the door. He believes that football helps people forget about the hardships endured and helps them look forward to a brighter future.

Meanwhile, England's Celyn Brazier is of the belief that at its best, the World Cup is a quintessentially English national event that is tinged with excitement and frustration and tragedy in equal measure.

Shinji Tsuchimochi, the artist from Japan, called football a familiar sport that is used as a subject of comics and animation. He added that Japanese children playing football have their own dream of becoming a hero one day by touching such things.

Świętosław "Slawek" Fedorczuk of Poland believes football is more of a celebration and it is something that connects fans of all generations from kids to elders, even if they are not interested in the game on a daily basis.

Senegal's Pamplemus firmly believes that football is something special for the country and said people are used to playing with their loved ones in the evening at the beach and debate about games.

In the first match on Super Sunday, England will take on Panama in a Group G encounter. England will look to book their Round of 16 berth with a win.

The other two matches on 24 June are Group H encounters that begins with Japan taking on Senegal at Ekaterinburg. The winner of this encounter qualifies for the next round.

In the final match of the day, Colombia and Poland face each other at 11.30 pm IST. Both teams come off from losses and would look for a change of fortunes to remain alive in the tournament.

Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the points table of FIFA World Cup 2018