FIFA World Cup Google Doodle celebrates football culture in Argentina, France and other nations on Day 8

It's Day 8 of the FIFA World Cup 2018 and Google Doodle marked Thursday by continuing its series on the 32 participating countries in the mega event and their rich football culture.

The Google Doodle for Thursday features the six teams from Group C and Group D that will be in action in Russia — Denmark, Australia, France, Peru, Argentina and Croatia.

When you click on the doodle, it slides from one country to the next. Each illustration depicts the footballing culture of their nation and what makes the sport unique for them.

Argentina's Gaston Pacheco said that football is the most popular sport in their country and the one that people are most passionate about.

Andrea Galecio, the artist from Peru, said that football for them signifies joy with passion. According to Helene Leroux, for the majority in France, football is something that they have in their heart since childhood. It's an opportunity for people to gather to either play or cheer for their team. Football in France will always echo to the World Cup victory of 1998 and the colour blue.

In the first match of Day 8 at 5.30 pm, Denmark and Australia from Group C play their match at Samara Arena. The Danes won their opening match 1-0 against Peru and will be looking to continue their winning form.

France, who beat Australia 2-1 in their first Group C match at the World Cup, play Peru later on Thursday.

Denmark will qualify for the last-16 if they beat Australia and Peru fail to win against France.

The last match of the day starts at 11.30 pm and features Argentina and Croatia from Group D. Lionel Messi had a penalty saved during his team's tournament-opening 1-1 draw with Iceland.

Croatia lead Group D after their 2-0 win over Nigeria and another victory would put Argentina in a precarious position. Veteran midfielders Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic shined in the opener, with Modric scoring one goal and setting up another.

Croatia haven't advanced past the group stage since 1998, and this could be the last chance for Modric, Rakitic and Mario Mandzukic, all of whom are over 30.

