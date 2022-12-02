FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights: Portugal, South Korea through to last 16, heartbreak for Uruguay despite of 2-0 win

Auto refresh feeds

72' | South Korea are pushing hard, but have not been able to convert one so far in the second half. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is sitting out as Andre Silva replaces him.

It's been a busy day for Luis Suarez. He was involved in both of Uruguay's goals, got shown a yellow card and has now been subbed off. Less than half an hour to go. #URU lead 2-0. pic.twitter.com/2MDUHHTXXQ

Luis Suarez has also been substituted - he passes the captain's armband to Cavani. A few minutes back, he was given a yellow card.

No goals in the second half in both games after an action-packed first half.

91' | South Korea have taken the lead, can you believe it!!! Right at the start of the extra time, after 45 slow minutes, Korea Republic have scored! Excellent run by Son to counter-attack, and HWANG HEE CHAN gets the perfect pass to be smashed into the goalpost!

Uruguay still have six minutes of the eight extra minutes awarded. They need a goal to overtake South Korea. Can they make it?

Full Time | South Korea have won! They have beaten Portugal as we witness another major upset. This World Cup has been different. It keeps giving surprises and amusements.

Full Time | No, they can't. And Uruguay have been knocked out of the World Cup. A few Uruguay players are going after the referee with some complaints, but the referee pays no heed to them. Ghana had lost hopes trailing 0-2 for the most part of the match but ensured towards the end that Uruguay as well do not get over the line! Heartbreak for Luis Suarez. Heartbreak for Uruguay fans. South Korea are officially through to the last 16 along with Portugal.

South Korea were watching the last minutes of Uruguay vs Ghana on the field on a mobile phone! Luis Suarez cannot believe it, tears flowing out of his eyes in an unstoppable manner, and on the other hand, South Korea cannot stay calm. Third AFC nation into the Round of 16 and this is the first time, that has happened at FIFA World Cup.

That's it from Group H, ladies and gentlemen. We will sign off for a while and come back for the Group G final matches where Brazil will face Cameroon and Switzerland will face Serbia. Stay tuned to Firstpost.com and savour the moment for a while - another strong team has been eliminated at the group stage, and another strong team has been defeated by an Asian side. And we might see more of it.

Customary favourites Portugal have already qualified for the last 16 to the delight of their fans in a World Cup marred with upsets. However, the other team to proceed to the knockouts is yet to be decided.

Do not forget, this is the final day of the group stage and only two slots are left to be filled for the Round of 16 – one each from Group G and Group H.

Ghana are currently placed second on the points table with three points but face an acid test in Luiz Suarez’s Uruguay. A win will undoubtedly see them proceed, irrespective of other results, but if they draw against Uruguay, they will want Portugal to win or draw against South Korea.

Uruguay are in a similar situation, maybe slightly worse. A win will make sure they remain alive in the World Cup if Portugal beats South Korea. If South Korea draws against Portugal, Uruguay will have to better their goal difference which is currently -2, against -1 of South Korea.

Exciting times wait ahead as Group H kicks off at 8.30 pm IST.

