FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights: Portugal, South Korea through to last 16, heartbreak for Uruguay despite of 2-0 win
FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights: Luis Suarez's Uruguay lead Ghana, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal tied with South Korea at halftime.
South Korea were watching the last minutes of Uruguay vs Ghana on the field on a mobile phone! Luis Suarez cannot believe it, tears flowing out of his eyes in an unstoppable manner, and on the other hand, South Korea cannot stay calm.
Third AFC nation into the Round of 16 and this is the first time, that has happened at FIFA World Cup.
South Korea are officially through to the last 16 along with Portugal.
It's been a busy day for Luis Suarez.— The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) December 2, 2022
He was involved in both of Uruguay's goals, got shown a yellow card and has now been subbed off.
Less than half an hour to go. #URU lead 2-0. pic.twitter.com/2MDUHHTXXQ
Customary favourites Portugal have already qualified for the last 16 to the delight of their fans in a World Cup marred with upsets. However, the other team to proceed to the knockouts is yet to be decided.
Do not forget, this is the final day of the group stage and only two slots are left to be filled for the Round of 16 – one each from Group G and Group H.
Ghana are currently placed second on the points table with three points but face an acid test in Luiz Suarez’s Uruguay. A win will undoubtedly see them proceed, irrespective of other results, but if they draw against Uruguay, they will want Portugal to win or draw against South Korea.
Uruguay are in a similar situation, maybe slightly worse. A win will make sure they remain alive in the World Cup if Portugal beats South Korea. If South Korea draws against Portugal, Uruguay will have to better their goal difference which is currently -2, against -1 of South Korea.
Exciting times wait ahead as Group H kicks off at 8.30 pm IST.
