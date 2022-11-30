Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the FIFA World Cup Group C matches on matchday three of the group stage. Two matches are on the cards, with Argentina taking on Poland with sights on victory, which is crucial for them to advance for the knockouts. Saudi Arabia face Mexico in the other match, with both games kicking off simultaneously (10 pm local time in Qatar, 12.30 am IST).

Preview: Lionel Messi has already come to Argentina’s rescue at the World Cup. He might just have to do it all over again.

Another emotionally charged evening awaits Messi and the soccer-mad South American nation that worships him when Argentina meets Poland on Wednesday for a match with so much on the line.

For Messi, who is playing in likely his last World Cup. For Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, who might also be too old when soccer’s biggest tournament rolls around next in 2026.

And for the World Cup as a whole. Because who really doesn’t want to see Messi — one of the game’s greatest ever players — in the late stages of a tournament that is heating up so nicely.

There are multiple scenarios at play for the Group C finale. A win for the Argentines and they are sure to advance, likely as the group winners. A draw, and they can either finish in second place behind Poland or be squeezed out by either Saudi Arabia or Mexico, who are playing in a match taking place concurrently.

A loss? Well, that just doesn’t bear thinking about for anyone associated with Argentina. The team wouldn’t just be eliminated but humiliated. Messi might never be seen in the Albiceleste’s sky blue-and-white jersey again.

That scenario is too much for Argentina fans to take. It’s why tears were shed on the field, among the technical staff and among the fanbase after Messi scored the crucial second-half goal to set Argentina on its way to a 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday.

That victory meant Argentina bounced back from its shocking 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in its opening match and now has a fighting chance to avoiding a first group-stage exit since 2002.

In the Group C’s other game that will take place simultaneously, Saudi Arabia face Mexico. Mexico have only earned one point from two games, and will need to beat Saudi Arabia, and hope Poland beat Argentina in order to have any hopes of advancing to the knockout stage.

With inputs from AP

