FIFA World Cup LIVE Scores: Netherlands face Qatar, Ecuador clash against Senegal to confirm knockout stage position

An exciting prospect awaits as Ecuador will top the group if they finish with a better goal difference than the Netherlands.

Bansal Shah November 29, 2022 19:53:48 IST
Auto refresh feeds
FIFA World Cup LIVE Scores: Netherlands face Qatar, Ecuador clash against Senegal to confirm knockout stage position

FIFA World Cup Netherlands vs Qatar, Ecuador vs Senegal Live Scores

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Nov 29, 2022 - 19:53 (IST)

FIFA World Cup Live Group A Live Scores:

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup day 10 as Group A will play their last league stage games and the two slots in the Round of 16 will be confirmed. Two interesting matches are awaited to start -

Netherlands vs Qatar at the Al Bayt Stadium

Ecuador vs Senegal at the Khalifa International Stadium

Group B competition will come to an end on Tuesday evening with two simultaneous games kicking off at 8:30 PM IST, as the Netherlands face host Qatar and Ecuador clash with Senegal to confirm a place in the last 16.

The Netherlands will start their match against Qatar as the favourites, and are expected to make a smooth move to the knockout stage, whereas the other match involving Ecuador and Senegal is expected to raise tensions with a clash of two equal sides.

Ecuador sit a point ahead of Senegal on the points table, having drawn their game against the Netherlands, but will have to win the match or end it in a draw to advance to the next round.  Senegal have no option but to beat Ecuador to stay alive in the competition.

An exciting prospect awaits as Ecuador will top the group if they finish with a better goal difference than the Netherlands. If this happens, the Netherlands are expected to face England in the Round of 16, eliminating one of the high-profile teams quite prematurely.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: November 29, 2022 19:53:48 IST

TAGS:

also read

FIFA World Cup 2022: German football bars boycott 'unacceptable' Qatar event
Football

FIFA World Cup 2022: German football bars boycott 'unacceptable' Qatar event

Football bars in Germany have pledged to boycott the FIFA World Cup 2022 as a mark of protest against its hosts Qatar.

FIFA World Cup: Ecuador leave out Byron Castillo in last-named squad
Football

FIFA World Cup: Ecuador leave out Byron Castillo in last-named squad

Alfaro announced his squad on Monday evening, close to the deadline, and did not include defender Byron Castillo despite all the legal troubles Ecuador soccer authorities went through since they qualified in March.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Meet the three women referees set to make history at Qatar
Football

FIFA World Cup 2022: Meet the three women referees set to make history at Qatar

France's Stephanie Frappart, Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga and Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita have been selected among 36 referees to officiate matches during the Qatar World Cup.