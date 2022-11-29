Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup day 10 as Group A will play their last league stage games and the two slots in the Round of 16 will be confirmed. Two interesting matches are awaited to start -

Group B competition will come to an end on Tuesday evening with two simultaneous games kicking off at 8:30 PM IST, as the Netherlands face host Qatar and Ecuador clash with Senegal to confirm a place in the last 16.

The Netherlands will start their match against Qatar as the favourites, and are expected to make a smooth move to the knockout stage, whereas the other match involving Ecuador and Senegal is expected to raise tensions with a clash of two equal sides.

Ecuador sit a point ahead of Senegal on the points table, having drawn their game against the Netherlands, but will have to win the match or end it in a draw to advance to the next round. Senegal have no option but to beat Ecuador to stay alive in the competition.

An exciting prospect awaits as Ecuador will top the group if they finish with a better goal difference than the Netherlands. If this happens, the Netherlands are expected to face England in the Round of 16, eliminating one of the high-profile teams quite prematurely.

