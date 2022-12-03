That's all we have for you from this round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia. Australia bow out, whereas Argentina are through to the quarter-finals, where they will face Netherlands. Until next time, it's goodbye!
Argentina 2-1 Australia
Full time! They have done it. Argentina are through to the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup with a 2-1 win over Australia. Australia did score back via Craig Goodwin in the 77th, and there were some tense final moments, but Argentina cling on for the win. They will meet Netherlands in the quarter-finals.
Half time Argentina 1-0 Australia
Half time in Al Rayyan between this pre-quarterfinal between Argentina and Australia, and it's a Lionel Messi goal 10 minutes before half-time that is the difference between the two sides. Argentina will be the much happier side going into the break, but the job is only half done for Lionel Scaloni's men. Another big 45 minutes coming up shortly.
Simply scintillating!
Lionel Andrés Messi on his 1,000th senior game. Goal number 9 at the World Cup in his career. ⭐️🇦🇷 #Qatar2022 #Messi pic.twitter.com/rwLcncXfJU— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 3, 2022
Preview: Lionel Messi’s Argentina face a tricky challenge against Australia in their round of 16 clash of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament in Qatar. The contest will played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar’s Al Rayyan.
Argentina began with a shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C match, but turned it around with consecutive wins over Mexico and Poland, the second of which confirmed top spot in the group.
Following that loss to Saudi Arabia, Argentina desperately needed the win over Mexico, and Lionel Messi delivered for the two-time champions, scoring the opener against Mexico in the 64th minute.
Enzo Fernandez then sealed the match for Lionel Scaloni’s men, with an 87th minute strike to win it 2-0.
In the third group match against Poland, Alex Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez were on target as Argentina won 2-0.
Australia, meanwhile, gave up an early 1-0 lead against France and went onto lose their opening game 4-1. However, they responded well with 1-0 victories over Tunisia and Denmark in their last two group games to seal qualification to the knockout stage.
