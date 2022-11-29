FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Wales 0-0 England; Iran 0-1 USA

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live updates: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the third and final matchday in Group B of the FIFA World Cup. Group B consists of England, Wales, Iran and USA, and all four teams can go through to the round of 16, but only two teams will make it.

FP Sports November 29, 2022 23:45:40 IST
Auto refresh feeds
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Wales 0-0 England; Iran 0-1 USA

England's Harry Kane runs with the ball chased by Christian Pulisic of the United States, left, during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and The United States, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Nov 30, 2022 - 01:01 (IST)

FIFA World Cup LIVE Group B Iran vs USA 

Timothy Weah gets into the box for USA against Iran, but he mishits this one and it's a goalkick for Iran. Moments later, USA win a corner, with Christian Pulisic taking it. The corner kick does not provide any result as the ball is headed away. 0-0

Nov 30, 2022 - 00:52 (IST)

FIFA World Cup LIVE Group B Wales vs England 

Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward with a crucial save to prevent Marcus Rashford's effort on scoring a goal. Rashford gets a throughball from Harry Kane, but Ward comes up with a diving effort to stop and block Rashford's low attempt. Still 0-0. 

Nov 30, 2022 - 00:40 (IST)

FIFA World Cup LIVE Group B Iran vs USA

Just within seconds of beginning proceedings, Iran win a free-kick against the United States, but it's headed away even before getting into the box. Meanwhile, Pulisic rushes into the final third, but he is tackled by Iran's Hosseini. 

Nov 30, 2022 - 00:31 (IST)

FIFA World Cup LIVE Group B Wales vs England

And we're underway, with Wales kicking off in the first half. The players of both teams take a knee before kicking off proceedings. Remember, USA and Iran are playing in the other Group B match at the sametime, and all four teams can still qualify for the last 16. 

Nov 30, 2022 - 00:27 (IST)

FIFA World Cup LIVE Group B Wales vs England 

LIVE action is just moments away, but first up, it's time for the national anthems of both teams. First up, it's Wales, followed by their continental rovals England. 

Nov 30, 2022 - 00:00 (IST)

FIFA World Cup LIVE Group B Iran vs USA 

Staring XIs 

Iran: Alireza Beiranvand (GK), Ehsan Hajsafi, Milad Mohammadi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Morteza Pouraliganji, Mehdi Taremi, Ali Gholizadeh, Majid Hosseini, Sardar Azmoun, Ahmad Nourollahi, Ramin Rezaeian

USA: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream, Tim Weah, Josh Sargent

Nov 29, 2022 - 23:57 (IST)

FIFA World Cup LIVE Group B Wales vs England 

Starting XIs 

Wales: Danny Ward (GK), Neco Williams, Ben Davies, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale, Dan James, Ethan Ampadu, Kieffer Moore

England: Jordan Pickford (GK), Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden

Nov 29, 2022 - 23:33 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the third and final matchday in Group B of the FIFA World Cup. Group B consists of England, Wales, Iran and the United States of America, and all four teams can go through to the round of 16, but only two teams will eventually make it. Both matches in Qatar kick off at the same time (10 pm local time, 12.30 am IST). Here's the matchday three schedule of Group B: 

Wales vs England at Al Rayyan Stadium 

Iran vs USA at Al Thumama Stadium

Preview: England face Wales in a blockbuster FIFA World Cup Group B clash in Qatar’s Al Rayyan on Tuesday, knowing a win will all but secure themselves a place in the round of 16 phase.

England began the tournament in astounding fashion, thumping Iran 6-2, after which they played out a goalless draw against USA.

For Wales, however, things have not quite gone as per their plan. They endured a 1-1 draw against USA, in which Gareth Bale scored a penalty, and followed it up with a shock 0-2 defeat to Iran.

England (Four points) and Iran (three) occupy the top two spots in Group B after two games but all that could change during the course of 90 minutes. Iran, meanwhile, takes third placed USA (two points) in a winner-takes-all contest. Wales are currently fourth in the standings, with just one point, and their goal difference of -2 does not help their case either.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: November 30, 2022 01:10:41 IST

TAGS:

also read

FIFA World Cup: Ecuador leave out Byron Castillo in last-named squad
Football

FIFA World Cup: Ecuador leave out Byron Castillo in last-named squad

Alfaro announced his squad on Monday evening, close to the deadline, and did not include defender Byron Castillo despite all the legal troubles Ecuador soccer authorities went through since they qualified in March.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Meet the three women referees set to make history at Qatar
Football

FIFA World Cup 2022: Meet the three women referees set to make history at Qatar

France's Stephanie Frappart, Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga and Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita have been selected among 36 referees to officiate matches during the Qatar World Cup.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil, Argentina, England, France, Spain, Germany and other team's squads
Football

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil, Argentina, England, France, Spain, Germany and other team's squads

FIFA World Cup squads: 14 November was the deadline for 32 qualified teams to announce their 26-member squads.