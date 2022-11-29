Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the third and final matchday in Group B of the FIFA World Cup. Group B consists of England, Wales, Iran and the United States of America, and all four teams can go through to the round of 16, but only two teams will eventually make it. Both matches in Qatar kick off at the same time (10 pm local time, 12.30 am IST). Here's the matchday three schedule of Group B:

LIVE action is just moments away, but first up, it's time for the national anthems of both teams. First up, it's Wales, followed by their continental rovals England.

And we're underway, with Wales kicking off in the first half. The players of both teams take a knee before kicking off proceedings. Remember, USA and Iran are playing in the other Group B match at the sametime, and all four teams can still qualify for the last 16.

Just within seconds of beginning proceedings, Iran win a free-kick against the United States, but it's headed away even before getting into the box. Meanwhile, Pulisic rushes into the final third, but he is tackled by Iran's Hosseini.

Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward with a crucial save to prevent Marcus Rashford's effort on scoring a goal. Rashford gets a throughball from Harry Kane, but Ward comes up with a diving effort to stop and block Rashford's low attempt. Still 0-0.

Timothy Weah gets into the box for USA against Iran, but he mishits this one and it's a goalkick for Iran. Moments later, USA win a corner, with Christian Pulisic taking it. The corner kick does not provide any result as the ball is headed away. 0-0

Preview: England face Wales in a blockbuster FIFA World Cup Group B clash in Qatar’s Al Rayyan on Tuesday, knowing a win will all but secure themselves a place in the round of 16 phase.

England began the tournament in astounding fashion, thumping Iran 6-2, after which they played out a goalless draw against USA.

For Wales, however, things have not quite gone as per their plan. They endured a 1-1 draw against USA, in which Gareth Bale scored a penalty, and followed it up with a shock 0-2 defeat to Iran.

England (Four points) and Iran (three) occupy the top two spots in Group B after two games but all that could change during the course of 90 minutes. Iran, meanwhile, takes third placed USA (two points) in a winner-takes-all contest. Wales are currently fourth in the standings, with just one point, and their goal difference of -2 does not help their case either.

