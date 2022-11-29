England's Harry Kane runs with the ball chased by Christian Pulisic of the United States, left, during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and The United States, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Preview: England face Wales in a blockbuster FIFA World Cup Group B clash in Qatar’s Al Rayyan on Tuesday, knowing a win will all but secure themselves a place in the round of 16 phase.
England began the tournament in astounding fashion, thumping Iran 6-2, after which they played out a goalless draw against USA.
For Wales, however, things have not quite gone as per their plan. They endured a 1-1 draw against USA, in which Gareth Bale scored a penalty, and followed it up with a shock 0-2 defeat to Iran.
England (Four points) and Iran (three) occupy the top two spots in Group B after two games but all that could change during the course of 90 minutes. Iran, meanwhile, takes third placed USA (two points) in a winner-takes-all contest. Wales are currently fourth in the standings, with just one point, and their goal difference of -2 does not help their case either.
