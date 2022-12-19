FIFA World Cup 2022: Here's how JioCinema enhanced football viewing experience with 'Hype Mode'

New Delhi: The soccer world is all enthralled after a nail biting FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and France in which Lionel Messi’s team defeated the opponent 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw.

There is no denying that FIFA World Cup 2022 was full of surprises along with host of firsts as it offered multiple upsets throughout the tournament.

Though India did not participate in the football World cup, there was an unexpected interest among people in the sporting event this season with people cheering the players and teams.

Viacom Sports18 bagged the rights to broadcast the matches of the FIFA World Cup live in India and treated to an overwhelming football-frenzy crowd.

Sports18 and JioCinema telecasted all 64 matches from Qatar. What was more unique about the venture was probably the inculcation of the brand new ‘Hype Mode’ that enabled the viewers switch between multiple camera angles such as Strategic View, Cable camera view, and Player A, and B Views among other such distinctive perspectives.

Hype Mode for viewing FIFA World Cup 2022

To active Hype Mode, a viewer just has to simply touch a toggle button which will take them to a unique set of features guaranteed to transform their experience.

Equipped with an option to view the statistics of an ongoing match in real-time, the technology also offered a feature for fans invested in tactical analysis that permitted the viewers to choose from multiple strategic camera angles to review the important moments of the game such as a view from near the camera flag, behind the goal, on the opposite side of the technical area and so on.

The innovation also has a time wheel for viewers to navigate to the exact moment of a match to re-watch it or catch up on lost time if they had missed the moment in the first place.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.