GOAAAAL! Lionel Messi gives Argentina a 1-0 lead as he converts a penalty. Messi takes a short run-up to the shot, Lloris dives to his right but the ball heads towards the opposite direction and it's a goal for Argentina

Argentina win the FIFA World Cup 2022 on penalties, beating France 4-2. Lionel Messi's dream finally comes true, winning a World Cup, the only trophy that was missing in his celebrated career. Heartbreak for France, and Kylian Mbappe, whop had scored a hat-trick.

64 games, countless number of goals, and memories of a lifetime. This FIFA World Cup, despite its controversies off the field, provided quality football on it. In the end, it was a fairytale ending for one of football's most-celebrated players, Lionel Messi, who guided Argentina to their third title! That's all folks, until next time, its a goodbye!

Preview: It is now or never for Lionel Messi.

The Argentina superstar’s once-in-a-generation career will be defined — for many — by whether he leads his country to the World Cup title on Sunday.

Can he finally, at the age of 35, win soccer’s biggest prize to secure his place alongside Pelé and Diego Maradona in the pantheon of the game’s greatest ever players?

Standing in his way is France, the defending champion, and Kylian Mbappé, the player best positioned to take over from Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as soccer’s marquee name.

That’s if he hasn’t already.

Mbappé also is standing on the cusp of history heading into the match at the 80,000-seat Lusail Stadium, a title decider that is filled with storylines.

The 23-year-old France forward is looking to emulate Pelé by being a champion at his first two World Cups and set up the prospect of a third title, a feat only ever achieved by the Brazil great who has been hospitalized during this year’s tournament because of a respiratory infection.

Mbappé was 19 when he led France to its second World Cup title in 2018, becoming the youngest scorer in a final since a 17-year-old Pelé did so in 1958. While Pelé ended up being a peripheral figure in Brazil’s 1962 triumph — he didn’t play in the knockout stage because of injury — Mbappé has been France’s go-to player in the team’s bid to repeat.

Who wins the Golden Boot — the award for the top scorer — is just one of the many other narratives around the final. Kylian Mbappe (5 goals), Lionel Messi (5), Julian Alvarez (4) and Olivier Giroud (4) all in contention to win the Golden Boot, and it could very well go down to the wire.

With inputs from The Associated Press

