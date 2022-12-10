Auto refresh feeds

GOAAAL! Aurélien Tchouaméni gives France the lead with a spectacular shot towards the bottom left corner of the goal. A classy finish that, as Tchouaméni collects the ball from Griezmann, who eventually gets the assist.

GOAAAL!! England win a penalty, after Tchouameni clips Bellingham inside the French penalty box, and it's a pemalty for England. Harry Kane takes the pemalty, and hits it! England are level with France once again, and things become interesting once again.

GOAAAAL! Just moments after England's Jordan Pickford made a fine save to stop Olivier Giroud from scoring, the striker responds exactly in the manner France would have wanted, heading this one past Pickford courtesy an assist from Griezmann. France into the lead again with less than 15 minutes to play.

Full time! The defending champions France march on and on in this edition's FIFA World Cup. Marcus Rashford wins a free-kick just before full-time in a last-ditch effort to save England, but he misses that shot by the narrowest of margins, and England are OUT of the FIFA World Cup. It's not coming home, afterall!

Referee Wilton Sampaio signals afoul. England's Jude Bellingham oulls an opponent's shirt with an aim to bring him down.

Harry Kane misses a penalty, with his shot going up over the crossbar!

That's all from us for now. We will be back with LIVE coverage from the semi-finals. Do make sure to check out our latest stories surrounding the FIFA World Cup . Until next time, it's goodbye!

The England vs France marquee contest at FIFA World Cup 2022 certainly lived up to its expectations, and the defending champions once again proved why they could go all the way in Qatar. For England, its another unceremonious exit from another major tournament, and their wait for a World Cup trophy since 1966 continues. And by the time the next FIFA World Cup takes place in 2026 in United States, Canada and Mexico, it would be 60 years since England would have won the prestigious trophy.

Preview: Reigning champions France take on England in a World Cup knock-out match for the first time on Saturday, after favourites Brazil were dumped out in the quarter-finals to blow the tournament wide open.

France have overcome a series of injuries to key players to reach the last eight in their title defence, inspired by Kylian Mbappe, the tournament’s leading scorer with five goals.

“Kylian will always be Kylian, with the ability to be decisive at any moment,” said coach Didier Deschamps, who is bidding to become the first coach to win back-to-back World Cups since World War II.

England are the joint-highest scorers in the tournament with 12 goals after cruising past African champions Senegal 3-0 in the previous round.

They are still waiting for a first major title since the 1966 World Cup, after losing to Croatia in the semi-finals four years ago before a penalty shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final at Wembley last year.

“Those big matches are important reference points for the team,” said England coach Gareth Southgate.

“There have been some defeats that hurt that prepare you for nights like tomorrow where you have to be the very best version of yourself. We are ready to fight France for that place in the semi-finals.”

The winners of the France-England clash at Al Bayt Stadium will play either Morocco in the last four.

With inputs from AFP

