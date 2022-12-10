FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs France Highlights: France march onto semi-finals, beat England 2-1

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs France, Highlights: Full time! The defending champions France march on and on in this edition's FIFA World Cup. Marcus Rashford wins a free-kick just before full-time in a last-ditch effort to save England, but he misses that shot by a narrow margin.

FP Sports December 10, 2022 23:37:28 IST
FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs France Highlights: France march onto semi-finals, beat England 2-1

France's Aurelien Tchouameni, second right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal besides team mates Olivier Giroud, left, Kylian Mbappe, background, and Theo Hernandez, right, during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and France, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Highlights

02:36 (ist)

Full time: England 1-2 France

Full time! The defending champions France march on and on in this edition's FIFA World Cup. Marcus Rashford wins a free-kick just before full-time in a last-ditch effort to save England, but he misses that shot by the narrowest of margins, and England are OUT of the FIFA World Cup. It's not coming home, afterall! 
02:10 (ist)

 77' England 1-2 France

GOAAAAL! Just moments after England's Jordan Pickford made a fine save to stop Olivier Giroud from scoring, the striker responds exactly in the manner France would have wanted, heading this one past Pickford courtesy an assist from Griezmann. France into the lead again with less than 15 minutes to play. 
01:48 (ist)

54' England 1-1 France

GOAAAL!! England win a penalty, after Tchouameni clips Bellingham inside the French penalty box, and it's a pemalty for England. Harry Kane takes the pemalty, and hits it! England are level with France once again, and things become interesting once again. 
00:51 (ist)

17' England 0-1 France

GOAAAL! Aurélien Tchouaméni gives France the lead with a spectacular shot towards the bottom left corner of the goal. A classy finish that, as  Tchouaméni collects the ball from Griezmann, who eventually gets the assist. 
23:46 (ist)

FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Updates 

Lineups 

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Henderson, Bellingham; Saka, Foden, Kane

France: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot, Griezmann; Demble, Mbappe, Giroud

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Dec 11, 2022 - 02:50 (IST)

The England vs France marquee contest at FIFA World Cup 2022 certainly lived up to its expectations, and the defending champions once again proved why they could go all the way in Qatar. For England, its another unceremonious exit from another major tournament, and their wait for a World Cup trophy since 1966 continues. And by the time the next FIFA World Cup takes place in 2026 in United States, Canada and Mexico, it would be 60 years since England would have won the prestigious trophy. 

That's all from us for now. We will be back with LIVE coverage from the semi-finals. Do make sure to check out our latest stories surrounding the FIFA World Cup. Until next time, it's goodbye!

Dec 11, 2022 - 02:45 (IST)

FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals lineup: 

Semi-final 1: Argentina vs Croatia (14 December, 12.30 am IST) 

Semi-final 2: France vs Morocco (15 December, 12.30 am IST) 

Dec 11, 2022 - 02:36 (IST)

Full time: England 1-2 France

Full time! The defending champions France march on and on in this edition's FIFA World Cup. Marcus Rashford wins a free-kick just before full-time in a last-ditch effort to save England, but he misses that shot by the narrowest of margins, and England are OUT of the FIFA World Cup. It's not coming home, afterall! 

Dec 11, 2022 - 02:21 (IST)

90' England 1-2 France

Eight minutes added in injury time. Can England make a comeback of sorts? 

Dec 11, 2022 - 02:16 (IST)

84' England 1-2 France

Harry Kane misses a penalty, with his shot going up over the crossbar! 

Dec 11, 2022 - 02:10 (IST)

 77' England 1-2 France

GOAAAAL! Just moments after England's Jordan Pickford made a fine save to stop Olivier Giroud from scoring, the striker responds exactly in the manner France would have wanted, heading this one past Pickford courtesy an assist from Griezmann. France into the lead again with less than 15 minutes to play. 

Dec 11, 2022 - 02:05 (IST)

Dec 11, 2022 - 02:03 (IST)

England 1-1 France

Referee Wilton Sampaio signals afoul. England's Jude Bellingham oulls an opponent's shirt with an aim to bring him down.

Dec 11, 2022 - 01:53 (IST)

Captain Kane at it again! 

Dec 11, 2022 - 01:51 (IST)

Landmark goal for Harry Kane!

Preview: Reigning champions France take on England in a World Cup knock-out match for the first time on Saturday, after favourites Brazil were dumped out in the quarter-finals to blow the tournament wide open.

France have overcome a series of injuries to key players to reach the last eight in their title defence, inspired by Kylian Mbappe, the tournament’s leading scorer with five goals.

“Kylian will always be Kylian, with the ability to be decisive at any moment,” said coach Didier Deschamps, who is bidding to become the first coach to win back-to-back World Cups since World War II.

England are the joint-highest scorers in the tournament with 12 goals after cruising past African champions Senegal 3-0 in the previous round.

They are still waiting for a first major title since the 1966 World Cup, after losing to Croatia in the semi-finals four years ago before a penalty shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final at Wembley last year.

“Those big matches are important reference points for the team,” said England coach Gareth Southgate.

“There have been some defeats that hurt that prepare you for nights like tomorrow where you have to be the very best version of yourself. We are ready to fight France for that place in the semi-finals.”

The winners of the France-England clash at Al Bayt Stadium will play either Morocco in the last four.

With inputs from AFP 

Updated Date: December 11, 2022 02:52:21 IST

