GOAAAL!! Lionel Messi gives Argentina a 1-0 lead as he converts a penalty. Croatia goalkeeper Livakovic commits a foul inside the box. He is handed a yellow card, and Argentina win a penalty. Messi does the rest!

GOAAAL!! Julian Alvarez doubles Argentina's lead and now Croatia have their task cut out. He receives a pass in the build-up towards the goal, and runs through the Croatian defenders to hit the goal.

Goals from Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez give Argentina a 2-0 lead over Croatia, the Modric and Co have been left with a lot to do if they are to survive this contest. It's been a lively match so far, and we're just 45 minutes from knowing if Messi's World Cup dream goes on.

GOAAL! Julian Alvarez with his second goal of the night, and Argentina's third. Lionel Messi with the assist! Croatia are unable to provide answers to this Argentine defence, but the two-time champions look set to reach another World Cup final, unless Croatia can provide a miracle of sorts.

ARGENTINA ARE IN THE FINAL ! A brace from Julian Alvarez and a goal from Lionel Messi are enough for Argentina to go through to the final of the FIFA World Cup, where they will face either France or Morocco. Croatia are out of the reckoning for the title, but they still can secure third place when they play the other losing semi-finalist on Saturday.

Right, so the second half of the first semi-final of FIFA World Cup 2022 is underway in Lusail. Argentina kicking off proceedings in this half and will be looking for a third, while Croatia aim to fight back. Croatia with a double substitution as Mario Pasalic and Borna Sosa make way for Nikola Vlasic and Mislav Orsic.

Another substitution from Croatia as Marcelo Brozovic makes way for Bruno Petkovic. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez with a fine save to deny Luka Modric a goal from the latter's free-kick.

The Manchester City player has impressed so far for Argentina!

Luka Modric, in what could be his final appearance at a FIFA World Cup at the age of 37, makes way for Lovro Majer. Meanwhile, Paulo Dybala is on for Argentina, for the first time this tournament.

Five minutes added in injury time, five minutes before Argentina officially confirm their place in FIFA World Cup 2022 final.

Argentina becomes the first country since Spain in 2010 to lose its opening game at the #FIFAWorldCup to later reach the final. Spoiler: They ended up winning that 2010 final.

On that note, it's goodbye for now. Croatia had their chances, but could not make full use of it, and Argentina were the better team tonight. Tomorrow, France play Morocco in the second semi-final, and we will be back with LIVE scores and updates from that game. Until then, take care and goodbye!

Preview: Argentina play Croatia on Tuesday in the first World Cup semifinal match, and the winner will face either defending champion France or Morocco in Sunday’s final at Lusail Stadium.

Lionel Messi and Luka Modric have led Argentina and Croatia to the final four with stellar performances, and both are looking to cap their careers with a World Cup title.

Messi and Argentina lost in the 2014 final to Germany, and Modric and Croatia lost in the 2018 final to France.

Croatia has already ended Neymar’s World Cup by beating Brazil in the quarterfinals. Now it hopes to do the same to Lionel Messi in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Real Madrid midfielder isn’t the only player for the big occasion in the Croatia squad. Ivan Perišić is another of the team’s veterans at the age of 33 and has scored more goals at major tournaments than any other Croatian.

With inputs from AP

