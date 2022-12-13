On that note, it's goodbye for now. Croatia had their chances, but could not make full use of it, and Argentina were the better team tonight. Tomorrow, France play Morocco in the second semi-final, and we will be back with LIVE scores and updates from that game. Until then, take care and goodbye!
Highlights
Full time Argentina 3-0 Croatia
69' Argentina 3-0 Croatia
Half time: Argentina 2-0 Croatia
Goals from Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez give Argentina a 2-0 lead over Croatia, the Modric and Co have been left with a lot to do if they are to survive this contest. It's been a lively match so far, and we're just 45 minutes from knowing if Messi's World Cup dream goes on.
Argentina 2-0 Croatia
GOAAAL!! Julian Alvarez doubles Argentina's lead and now Croatia have their task cut out. He receives a pass in the build-up towards the goal, and runs through the Croatian defenders to hit the goal.
34' Argentina 1-0 Croatia
GOAAAL!! Lionel Messi gives Argentina a 1-0 lead as he converts a penalty. Croatia goalkeeper Livakovic commits a foul inside the box. He is handed a yellow card, and Argentina win a penalty. Messi does the rest!
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
Will Argentina finally win the World Cup?
Argentina becomes the first country since Spain in 2010 to lose its opening game at the #FIFAWorldCup to later reach the final.— Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) December 13, 2022
Spoiler: They ended up winning that 2010 final.
ARGENTINA ARE IN THE FINAL! A brace from Julian Alvarez and a goal from Lionel Messi are enough for Argentina to go through to the final of the FIFA World Cup, where they will face either France or Morocco. Croatia are out of the reckoning for the title, but they still can secure third place when they play the other losing semi-finalist on Saturday.
Lionel Messi, a true legend!
Messi. ⭐— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 13, 2022
69' Argentina 3-0 Croatia
The Manchester City player has impressed so far for Argentina!
Alvarez: from all angles! 🎯💪 pic.twitter.com/BIVJWI80HX— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 13, 2022
Second half: Argentina 2-0 Croatia
Right, so the second half of the first semi-final of FIFA World Cup 2022 is underway in Lusail. Argentina kicking off proceedings in this half and will be looking for a third, while Croatia aim to fight back. Croatia with a double substitution as Mario Pasalic and Borna Sosa make way for Nikola Vlasic and Mislav Orsic.
Preview: Argentina play Croatia on Tuesday in the first World Cup semifinal match, and the winner will face either defending champion France or Morocco in Sunday’s final at Lusail Stadium.
Lionel Messi and Luka Modric have led Argentina and Croatia to the final four with stellar performances, and both are looking to cap their careers with a World Cup title.
Messi and Argentina lost in the 2014 final to Germany, and Modric and Croatia lost in the 2018 final to France.
Croatia has already ended Neymar’s World Cup by beating Brazil in the quarterfinals. Now it hopes to do the same to Lionel Messi in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Real Madrid midfielder isn’t the only player for the big occasion in the Croatia squad. Ivan Perišić is another of the team’s veterans at the age of 33 and has scored more goals at major tournaments than any other Croatian.
With inputs from AP
