FIFA World Cup 2018: When and where to watch France vs Argentina and Uruguay vs Portugal, coverage on TV and live streaming on SonyLIV

After having topped Group A containing hosts Russia, with three wins from their three matches, Uruguay will face their first real test when they face Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal on Saturday in a last-16 encounter.

“It will be fundamental to be focused. Past experiences are firmly in the past. You have to focus on the present and what happens tomorrow,” Uruguay’s Luis Suarez told reporters on being asked about the impact of their blemish-less group stage campaign.

“When it comes to the rivalry with Ronaldo, we all do our best for our team to achieve the best result. This is a World Cup, of course we’re all defending and working for our national teams... Everyone will give their utmost tomorrow to prevail.”

In the other blockbuster clash of the day, Argentina will take on France with a spot in the quarters on the line.

The South American giants have barely crept in to the Round of 16 after a lacklustre group stage display. In stark contrast is France’s campaign so far. Their smooth route to the knockout rounds — containing two wins and a draw — has made them the favourites to beat Argentina, thrashed by Croatia in the group stage.

Here is all you need to know about catching the World Cup action live on 30 June:

When and where will the matches be played?

The two matches scheduled to be played on 28 June are France vs Argentina at the Kazan Arena and Uruguay vs Portugal at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi.

How do I watch the matches live?

The matches will be shown live on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD.

What time will the live coverage start?

The live coverage of Day 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will begin at 6.30 pm IST with a pre-match show. France play Argentina is Saturday's early game at 7.30 pm, followed by Uruguay vs Portugal at 11.30 pm.

Where can I follow the matches online?

The matches will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

