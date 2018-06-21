FIFA World Cup 2018: When and where to watch Day 8 matches, coverage on TV and live streaming on SonyLIV

Argentina are rallying around captain Lionel Messi as the South American giants prepare for their crucial Group D clash with Croatia here on Thursday.

Messi made an unhappy start to the World Cup on Saturday, missing what would have been a winning penalty as Argentina were held to a 1-1 draw by minnows Iceland.

Croatia may have secured a vital three points in their 2-0 win against Nigeria in their opening game, but their mood can hardly be described as euphoric.

The teams have met only once before in the World Cup, in 1998, when Argentina won 1-0 and were the only team that year to prevent Golden Boot winner Davor Suker from scoring.

France will be looking for a second World Cup Group C win against Peru Thursday while Australia need to bounce back from their heart-breaking defeat to Les Bleus against Denmark.

Fancied France could only edge past Australia 2-1 courtesy of an Antoine Griezmann penalty and an own goal in their Group C opener but have vowed to ramp up the intensity against Peru in Yekaterinburg.

Meanwhile, Australia are targeting a win against Denmark in Samara on Thursday to have a realistic chance of qualifying from the group stages.

Captain Mile Jedinak, who scored from the penalty spot against France, says improving on a disciplined performance and not obsessing over great Dane Christian Eriksen will be key against Denmark, who squeezed past Peru 1-0 in their opening match.

Here is all you need to know about when and where to watch World Cup matches being played on 21 June:

When and where will the matches be played?

The three matches scheduled to be played on 21 June are Denmark vs Australia, France vs Peru and Argentina vs Croatia. They will be played at Samara Arena, Ekaterinburg Arena and Nizhny Novgorod Stadium respectively.

How do I watch the matches live?

The matches will be shown live on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD.

What time will the live coverage start?

The live coverage of Day 8 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will begin at 4.30 pm IST with a pre-match show. Denmark vs Australia is the first match of the day, and it will begin at 5.30 pm IST, followed by France vs Peru at 8.30 pm IST and Argentina vs Croatia at 11.30 pm IST.

Where can I follow the match online?

The match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

With inputs from AFP.

